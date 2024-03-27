Israeli Defense Ministers' Meeting with Lloyd Austin Comes at a Delicate Moment in Promoting US Weapons





When Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant meets with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday, Gallant is expected to request more U.S. weapons and equipment to support Israel's war in Gaza, U.S. officials said. The country is facing intense scrutiny from lawmakers and criticism of President Joe Biden's continued support for Israel.

Gallants' meeting with Austin will mark his first visit to the Pentagon as Israel's defense minister and follows his talks Monday with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during which sales weapons should also be discussed, officials said.

The meetings come as relations between the United States and Israel hit a new low point on Monday, with a separate Israeli delegation pulling out of planned meetings with American officials to discuss Israeli military plans for southern Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled the delegation after the United States failed to veto a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional release of all the Gaza hostages.

We are very disappointed that they will not come to Washington, DC, to allow us to have an in-depth conversation with them on viable alternatives to intervention on the ground in Rafah, the Security Council spokesperson said Monday National, John Kirby.

Despite heightened tensions, growing arms sales from the United States remain a priority for Israeli defense officials, who have pushed their American counterparts for faster approval and progress on arms transfers, several officials and people familiar with the demands told CNN.

Before heading to Washington, DC on Sunday, Gallant made clear in a phone call with Austin last week that he would bring with him a wish list of US weapons and equipment that Israel wants to purchase and have delivered in an expedited manner, officials said. , including more precisely guided munitions and F-35 and F-15 fighter jets.

Gallant will be informed that the various cases of arms sales are underway, a senior administration official told CNN. There is scrutiny, but no policy decision to withhold additional arms supplies to Israel, the official told CNN.

More than 32,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October, the enclaves' health ministry announced last week. In phone calls, Austin regularly emphasizes how Israel uses U.S.-supplied weapons for its operations in the enclave, U.S. officials familiar with the calls said, and often tells Gallant that Israel is losing international support by not doing more to protect and help civilians there.

But the defense secretary's position on providing weapons to Israel has not changed much since the war began, officials said.

The secretary of state still fundamentally believes in Israel's inherent right to defend itself and that we will continue to support him in that regard, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said Monday. This support is foolproof.

Still, a concern within the administration was that approving too many arms sales that were too big and too fast could allow Israel to stockpile equipment for a possible major confrontation with Hezbollah in Lebanon, another official said American, something the United States has urged Israel to avoid. The United States understands that Israel must replenish its stocks as the war depletes its supplies in order to restore its deterrence.

On Monday, Gallant said Israel could move closer to a northern war with Lebanon if the Israel Defense Forces do not win a decisive victory over Hamas in Gaza.

We have no moral right to stop the war while there are still hostages held in Gaza, Gallant said. The lack of a decisive victory in Gaza could bring us closer to war in the north.

The Biden administration is also debating whether and how to condition certain forms of military assistance to Israel, especially as Netanyahu considers a major military incursion into Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have sought refuge since the start of the war.

U.S. officials have publicly opposed such an offensive, especially since Israel has yet to present the Biden administration with a plan for how it could carry out such an operation and ensure the safety of these civilians.

If there is, that would be something we would want to hear, the senior administration official said, adding that the consequences of failing to comply with U.S. demands are increasingly being considered.

We do not believe that a ground operation in Rafah is the right course of action, Kirby said Monday. Austin also told Gallant last week that Israel needed to consider alternatives to a major ground operation in Rafah, according to a Pentagon account of their call.

Even as the Biden administration has pressured Israel to do more to protect civilians in Gaza, allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave and refrain from going to war with Hezbollah, the U.S. United have not stopped the flow of weapons.

Since Hamas's attack on Israel in October, the United States has sold more than 100 military products to Israel, according to a source familiar with a classified briefing that U.S. lawmakers received on the issue last month. Each sale may consist of several separate arms shipments, the source explained.

Foreign military sales are either denied or approved by the State Department and generally must be approved by Congress before they can move forward, but most U.S. sales to Israel since October 7, in especially sales of individual ammunition, fell below the specific dollar. amount that requires notification to Congress, an official familiar with the matter told CNN. However, although they are sent in batches, sales eventually reach several thousand bombs in total, the official said.

Only two such sales, involving tank ammunition and 155mm shell components, have been made public since October and only because the State Department used its emergency authority to circumvent approval of the Congress.

The sale of additional fighter jets to Israel, however, will be large enough to require congressional review and approval and will likely spark intense debate, the official said.

Democratic lawmakers have called on the United States to withhold military aid to Israel unless it provides credible and reliable assurances that it respects international humanitarian law, a requirement the Biden administration codified in a memorandum on national security last month. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Monday that the United States had received these assurances from Israel, but that U.S. assessments of Israel's conduct were ongoing.

These ongoing assessments did not start because of the national security memorandum, and they did not stop because we got these assurances from Israel yesterday, Miller said. They will be continuous.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN's Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/25/politics/yoav-gallant-lloyd-austin-meeting/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos