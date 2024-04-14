Why Hawaii is becoming a leader in electric vehicle adoption in the United States





Customers admire a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle at a Tesla store in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Alex Tai | SOPA Images | Light flare | Getty Images

U.S. consumers have adopted fully electric vehicles more slowly than expected, but Hawaii is a growing leader in electric vehicle adoption.

The tropical island state ranks fifth in overall electric vehicle adoption this year, with 11.9% of new retail vehicles sold through February, according to JD Power.

Hawaii also ranks third behind California (46.1) and Washington (37) in JD Power's “Electric Vehicle Adoption Score,” which is weighted by market, consumer preferences and availability of electric vehicles, among other conditions, with a score of 33.8.

“We measure adoption against availability, which means buyers need availability of electric vehicles that meet their needs before they can even consider adopting them,” said Elizabeth Krear, vice president of the practice of electric vehicles at JD Power. “In California, the quantity of electric vehicles is much higher than in Hawaii. But when consumers have a viable option, 33% choose to purchase the electric vehicle.”

Hawaii is also the leading state in electric vehicle adoption that has not accepted the California Air Resources Board's zero-emission vehicle program, according to JD Power. These rules favor electric vehicles and include stricter emissions and miles-per-gallon standards for traditional vehicles in places that have adopted the measure, including the five other major states: California, Washington, Oregon and Colorado.

Why Hawaii?

What's happening in Hawaii that's causing more consumers to opt for electric vehicles? It's a mix of things, but mainly high fuel costs, the availability of renewable energy for charging and cultivation, according to Ivan Drury, director of research at the automotive research company Edmunds, who lives in Waikiki on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

“There is a greater sense of responsibility in stewardship of the land than in most mainland states. If you look up 'Aina' in Hawaiian, you see what I mean, a lot of pride in the land,” he said. he declared.

Drury also said the popularity of hybrid models in the state (at 19% in 2023) has contributed to the shift to electric vehicles, and that concerns about car travel, a barrier for some buyers in the United States, do not are not really a problem in Hawaii.

“We're on an island. Nobody really worries about road trips unless they live on the Big Island,” he said. (For reference, the “Hawaii Belt” around the Big Island, or Island of Hawaii, only extends about 260 miles.)

Gas prices also play a role, as they do in other states, like California. The average price of a gallon of gas in Hawaii is about $4.72, according to AAA. That's the highest in the United States, excluding California, and $1.10 higher than the national average of $3.62 per gallon.

JD Power reports that the best-selling electric vehicles in the state are the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3 and Ford F-150 Lightning.

“I'm really happy. I like the car. I like not having to buy gas,” said Scott Sageman, a 2021 Tesla Model 3 owner who has lived on the Big Island of Hawaii since he left California in 2020.

Aloha Kia Leeward in Waipahu, Hawaii

Hi Kia

Russell Wong, regional vice president of Aloha Kia's seven stores in Hawaii, said customer interest in electric vehicles continues to grow, but those vehicles still only account for about 2 percent of store sales.

“While this is a significant percentage of our current sales compared to other dealerships or in other markets, it is still a very, very small percentage,” he said. “We're seeing that continue to climb.”

Wong said there's a lot of interest in Kia's new EV9 SUV, which has just arrived in dealerships. The best-selling electric vehicle currently at Kia dealerships is the Niro, which is also Kia's least expensive all-electric vehicle, and Aloha Kia has it priced starting at around $36,000.

Electric Vehicle Issues

Although Hawaii is adopting electric vehicles more than some of its peers, it still faces the same EV adoption issues as the mainland U.S., including lack of charging infrastructure, affordability, and lack of vehicle choices. vehicles.

A Gallup poll released Monday found that less than half of American adults, 44%, say they are “seriously considering or might consider” purchasing an electric vehicle, compared to 55% in 2023. The proportion not having l The intention to buy an electric vehicle has increased. from 41% to 48%.

Sageman, who lives on the slope of a volcano, said he hasn't experienced charging issues, as he has at home, but that his Model 3's estimated range may be less than that expected due to the hilly terrain of the state.

“The only thing I noticed is that you don’t pay too much attention to the estimated range,” he said. “You won’t get the same amount if you drive uphill a lot.”

The average cost for a consumer to purchase an electric vehicle from a franchise dealership (excluding Tesla, Rivian and other top consumer brands) in Hawaii this year is more than $62,600, according to Edmunds. That's down from more than $68,500 last year and about $12,700 more than the average vehicle price in Hawaii.

High prices are a national and Hawaiian trend. High-income Americans across the country are the subgroup most likely to own an electric vehicle, with 14% of them, up from 6% last year, according to the Gallup report.

“We’re kind of at the extreme end of adoption,” Drury said. “For those who are able to benefit from an EV, it works, sold. For those who don't, it won't, for a very long time. Overcoming barriers related to infrastructure and high cost of living is not a solution that can be fixed overnight, or even in a few years.

