Unacceptable: US sends dozens to Haiti on deportation flight | Migration news





Evictions could be a death sentence, advocates say, as gang violence and instability grip the Caribbean country.

The United States has returned dozens of Haitian citizens to their country aboard a deportation flight, despite a surge in deadly gang violence and widespread instability in the Caribbean country.

A spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Al Jazeera on Thursday that one of its agencies, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), had carried out a repatriation flight of around 50 nationals Haitians to Haiti.

Individuals are only deported if they are found to have no legal basis to remain in the United States, the spokesperson said in an email.

The brief statement did not specify where the flight took off from in the United States, nor where it was scheduled to land in Haiti. Al Jazeera requested further clarification.

The Miami Herald first reported Thursday that U.S. authorities informed Haiti's National Migration Office that 74 Haitians were aboard an ICE flight to Cap-Haitien, in northern Haiti. .

The plane had left the US state of Louisiana and was scheduled to make a stopover in Miami, Florida, before continuing to Cap-Haitien, the Herald said. This is the first U.S. deportation flight to Haiti since January.

The US newspaper's article was immediately condemned, with rights advocates accusing President Joe Biden's administration of sending Haitians into a dangerous and life-threatening situation in their home country.

This is unacceptable for the [Biden] The US administration must continue to expel people given the catastrophic human rights and humanitarian situation in Haiti, Nathalye Cotrino, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, wrote on social media.

Haiti has experienced widespread gang violence in recent years, particularly after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021 created a power vacuum.

But the already dire situation became even worse in late February, when powerful armed groups attacked prisons, police stations and other state institutions in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince.

The unrest forced Haiti's unelected Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, to announce his intention to resign and triggered a fragile political transition, which continues to unfold.

Meanwhile, attacks have not abated in Port-au-Prince and other parts of the country.

Hundreds of thousands of Haitians have been displaced, according to United Nations figures, and rights activists have warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, in the United States, activists and lawmakers have urged the Biden administration to end deportations to Haiti amid the crisis.

Haiti is currently facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush, a member of Biden's Democratic Party, said at a news conference last week.

The United States government has a moral responsibility to take a humane approach to helping Haitian immigrants fleeing these horrific conditions.

Bush urged Washington to indefinitely suspend deportations, among other measures.

Some 13,000 migrants were returned to Haiti from neighboring countries in March, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) recently announced.

The U.S. Coast Guard also returned 65 Haitian migrants to Haiti on March 12 after their ship was intercepted near the Bahamas.

In addition to stopping these returns, rights advocates and civil society groups have called on the U.S. government to extend and redesignate a program called Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti.

The U.S. government grants TPS to nationals of countries where temporary conditions make return too dangerous, particularly in cases of armed conflict or environmental disasters like earthquakes and hurricanes.

Beneficiaries can remain in the United States without fear of deportation and work in the country. Haiti's TPS designation is set to expire in early August.

A surge in Haiti's already extreme violence has left citizens reeling, US migrant rights group Al Otro Lado wrote on X on Thursday after news of the deportation flight broke.

Gangs control key ports, the largest airport and much of the capital Port-au-Prince. People are on the verge of starvation. Sending in progress [people] back [to Haiti] could be a death sentence.

