US Open Cup 2024 – Round of 16 results and schedule





CHICAGO (April 18, 2024) US Soccer today drew the pairings and hosting scenarios for the round of 16 for the 109th edition of the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, which takes place May 7-8.

For the round of 16, the winners of the 16 competitions in the third round were pitted against an incoming team from Major League Soccer (Div. I) or the USL Championship (Div. II), of which there are eight each. The draw also established mini-brackets for the next two rounds, with each of the eight divisions named after figures connected to the rich history of the United States Soccer Club Championship, including two winners of the third round and two incoming teams.

The tournament's defending champion, the Houston Dynamo of MLS, begins its new attempt against a red-hot Detroit City FC that has won its first four USL championship games in addition to a rivalry with Michigan Stars FC in the third round on Tuesday. Another intriguing MLS/USLC matchup sees four-time Open Cup titleholders Seattle Sounders FC host powerhouse Louisville City FC in the Pacific Northwest.

The other participating MLS team with four tournament trophies under its belt, Sporting Kansas City, begins its tournament run on the road against a Union Omaha of USL League One, one of four Division III teams to qualify for the third round. NYCFC II, the lone holdover from MLS NEXT Pro (Div. III), also took top honors for its Round of 16 match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (USL Championship). On the other hand, the Southeast-based Alonso Division features other USL1 Round of 16 representatives hitting the road as South Georgia Tormenta FC (USL1) travels to finalist 2008, Charleston Battery (USLC) and Charlotte Independence will travel down I-85 to face 2019 champion Atlanta United (MLS).

The six intra-USL championship competitions feature a clash between the current titleholders as reigning USL Championship champions Phoenix Rising FC head east to face USL League One winner last year, North Carolina FC, which made the jump to the championship. out of season.

Northern California soccer fans have no shortage of interest in the Round of 16. The Lopez Division, honoring Modern Era Open Cup assistant leader Rodrigo Lopez, will see his namesake team and surprise 2022 runner-up team Sacramento Republic FC host Monterey Bay FC in another match. all-USLC affair, while MLS San Jose Earthquakes host Oakland Roots SC (USL) on the southern tip of San Francisco Bay.

All matches in the next two rounds will continue to be broadcast live on usopencup.com, uslsoccer.com and MLSSoccer.com. This unprecedented access to the tournament ensures soccer fans across the country can watch every action-packed match – including the entry of USL Championship and Major League Soccer teams – into soccer's oldest competition and the most prestigious in the country. Broadcast details for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be announced later in the tournament.

Round of 16 Pairings 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open CupHome teams ranked first; complete program including locations and times

Alonso Division May 8: Charleston Battery (USLC) vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC (USL1) May 7: Atlanta United (MLS) vs. Charlotte Independence (USL1)

Gonsalves Division May 8: Tampa Bay Rowdies (USLC) vs. Birmingham Legion FC (USLC) May 7: FC Dallas (MLS) vs. Memphis 901 FC (USLC)

Hakala-Nolan Division May 8: Union Omaha (USL1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (MLS) May 7: Pittsburgh Riverhounds (USLC) vs. FC Tulsa (USLC)

LeToux Division May 8: Seattle Sounders FC (MLS) vs. Louisville City FC (USLC) May 8: North Carolina FC (USLC) vs. Phoenix Rising FC (USLC)

Lopez Division May 7: Sacramento Republic FC (USLC) vs. Monterey Bay FC (USLC) May 7: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. Oakland Roots SC (USLC)

Mark Division May 8: Las Vegas Lights FC (USLC) vs. Los Angeles FC (MLS) May 7: Orange County Soccer Club (USLC) vs. Loudoun United FC (USLC)

Onstad Division May 8: Indy Eleven (USLC) v. San Antonio FC (USLC), May 7: Houston Dynamo FC (MLS) vs. Detroit City FC (USLC)

Watson Division May 8: NYCFC II (MLSNP) vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (USLC) May 8: New Mexico United (USLC) vs. Real Salt Lake (MLS)

round of 16 participants per league/division

Major League Soccer (Div. I) (8): Atlanta United FC, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC, Los Angeles Football Club, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC, Sporting Kansas City

USL Championship (Div. II) (20): Birmingham Legion FC, Charleston Battery, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Detroit City FC, FC Tulsa, Indy Eleven, Las Vegas Lights FC, Loudoun United FC, Louisville City FC, Memphis 901 FC, Monterey Bay FC, New Mexico United, North Carolina FC, Oakland Roots SC, Orange County Soccer Club, Phoenix Rising FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Sacramento Republic FC, San Antonio FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies

USL League One (Div. III) (3): Charlotte Independence, South Georgia Storm FC, Union Omaha

MLS NEXT Pro (Div. III) (1): NYCFC II

The Round of 16 was created by placing two third round winners into a group of four teams alongside one entering club each from the MLS and USL Championship based on geography and drawing randomly from these groups. The home teams for each round were determined by random selection from those who applied to host. Clubs whose site meets the minimum tournament standards were given priority. The Round of 16 will see the two winners from each group face off on May 21 and 22, with the winner of the first match listed in each of the groups above serving as the host team.

