



In an interview on the BBC's Today program this week, Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell sang the praises of Rwanda's remarkable regime. But as the debate over the government's Rwanda Security Bill drew to a close, he omitted some important facts about Rwanda's human rights record.

When asked about the 2018 shooting and killing of 12 Congolese refugees by Rwandan security forces during a protest over food ration cuts in the Kiziba refugee camp, Mitchell insisted the incident was highly controversial. In its December 2023 policy statement, the UK government sought to present the murder as an isolated incident. [with] There is no information about similar incidents since 2018.

There is no dispute about what happened. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International found that Rwandan police used excessive force during protests. Dozens of protesters were arrested and charged, and those who signed a letter to the United Nations appealing for increased food rations received the heaviest sentences.

Impunity for security forces, reports of a cover-up by Rwanda's National Human Rights Commission, and the imprisonment of dozens of refugees have sent a stark warning against further attempts to organize protests.

Mitchell also failed to mention Rwanda's involvement in one of the largest refugee crises on the continent in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo by supporting the violent M23 armed group that has committed widespread atrocities. He omits the fact that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) opposed the UK-Rwanda asylum agreement, and instead compares it to the UNHCR transit mechanism, which temporarily houses asylum seekers and refugees, deliberately misleading his audience into thinking otherwise. It looks like it does. Voluntary migration from Libya to Rwanda.

Instead of focusing on how Rwanda's capital, Kigali, is considered safe from petty theft, Mitchell explains how people who question the Rwandan government's correct record are blocked from entering Rwanda, arrested, and disappear. We need to investigate whether death occurred in circumstances where there were no such circumstances.

Rwanda's security bill was adopted late last night, and efforts in the Senate to include an oversight mechanism were rejected by government officials on the grounds that it was cumbersome and obstructive. Such research is needed now more than ever.

The government may have legislated to circumvent the Supreme Court ruling that Rwanda is not a safe country to send asylum seekers, but it cannot bend the truth to its will. Rwanda's dismal human rights record is for all to see.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hrw.org/news/2024/04/23/uk-again-attempts-bend-truth-rwanda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos