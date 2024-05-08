'No signs of malicious activity' as e-gates return to operation at UK airports after travel disruption | uk news





The Home Office said a 'nationwide issue' with electronic gates at airports, which had caused travel disruptions across the country, had been resolved.

It said its systems were back up and running and there were “no indications of malicious cyber activity.”

Social media images and videos showed long lines at passport scanning gates at several airports overnight.

Passengers reported being stuck on the plane after landing, while others said they missed their trains due to delays.

Image: Queue at Gatwick Airport. Photo: Paul Kurijevic/PA

Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted airports were also affected, as well as Manchester, Bristol, Southampton, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

A passenger at Stansted Airport told Sky News he missed several buses to central London due to the problem and only got through the airport after queuing for almost three hours.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:43 Confusing travel at UK airports

“There is not much information. They are not even giving out water. Babies are crying,” they said.

Another employee at Luton Airport said it took around 80 minutes to leave the plane in Amsterdam and get through border controls.

One traveler said he was stuck on a plane at Stansted Airport for about an hour and a half after landing.

They told Sky News: “We hadn't heard much other than that the e-gate was down, but we had no idea how long it would take.”

“Nothing was said after that other than we couldn’t get off until the five planes in front of us got off.”

READ MORE: Porn star describes awkward, unexpected 'sexual encounter' with Trump Pubs could extend opening hours if England or Scotland reach Euro semifinals Baby dies in 'neglect incident' at Legoland

Image: Queues and closed e-gates at Gatwick Airport

'No signs of malicious cyber activity'

A Home Office spokesperson said: “E-Gates at UK airports came back online shortly after midnight.”

“As soon as engineers detected a widespread system network issue at 7.44pm last night, a large-scale emergency response was activated within six minutes.

“There has never been a breach of border security and there are no signs of malicious cyber activity.”

Image: Queue at Manchester Airport. Photo: @GoggleBizTog Image: Queues at Gatwick Airport. Photo: Paul Uwagboe/PA

Last year the E-gate system went down.

The chaos comes after Border Force staff went on strike for four days at Heathrow Airport last week over working conditions.

The union said workers were opposing plans to introduce a new list, which it claimed would result in around 250 people losing their jobs at passport control.

Britain's e-gate system also crashed in May last year, causing long queues and hours-long delays for passengers.

At the time, travel expert Paul Charles told Sky News that the system was “absolutely hanging” due to lack of investment in Britain's transport infrastructure.

Have you been affected? To send your photos and videos, send us a message on WhatsApp or email us at [email protected].

By sending us your video footage/photos/audio, you agree that we can broadcast, publish and edit the material and pass it on to others for similar use in any media around the world without any payment to you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/no-indication-of-malicious-activity-as-e-gates-back-working-at-uk-airports-after-travel-chaos-13131400 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos