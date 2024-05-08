British passport control has been disrupted, leading to long waiting times at airports.





People are queuing to check in at Heathrow Airport in London, England.

Carl Court | getty images

Long queues formed at British airports, including the largest, Heathrow, on Tuesday night after the British Border Force experienced technical problems across the country affecting passport controls.

The UK's major airports – Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted in the south, Manchester in northern England and Edinburgh in Scotland – said they were aware of the nationwide problem and that staff were working with Border Force officials to help tackle the problem.

One traveler described border officials rushing to manually process passport holders.

Sam Motter, 32, who was returning to London Heathrow from a holiday in Sri Lanka, said: “All the e-gates were completely empty and there were a lot of chaotic scenes.”

He made it through the airport in about 90 minutes.

Videos posted on social media platform

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are aware of a technical issue affecting e-gates across the country.”

People queue to board a flight at Gatwick Airport.

Andy Soloman | UCG | Universal Image Group | getty images

“We are working closely with Border Force and the affected airports to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and we apologize to all passengers for any inconvenience caused.”

In May 2023, Britain's automated border checkpoint system crashed, causing long queues and hours of delays for passengers.

The country's air traffic system also collapsed in August 2023, when technical problems brought the National Air Traffic Service to a halt for several hours.

Border Force is a law enforcement command within the Home Office or Home Office that operates passport control and electronic gates at airports.

