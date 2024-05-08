UK expels Russian defense attaché due to strengthened sanctions | russia





A Russian defense attaché is an undeclared military intelligence officer who will be expelled from Britain amid tightening sanctions, the home secretary has revealed.

James Cleverly also announced Wednesday that he was revoking the diplomatic status of several Russian-owned buildings, telling lawmakers the move followed a pattern of nefarious activity in the U.K. and across Europe.

The defense attaché, named Colonel Maxim Elovik, appears to have been in the UK since at least 2014 and was spotted attending wreath-laying ceremonies in memory of Russian war dead in 2020 and 2023.

This is the first time Britain has expelled a Russian military attaché since the end of the Cold War.

Before being stationed in London, Elovik served as an aide at the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC.

The announcement came after senior Conservative lawmakers called for additional sanctions on Putin's aides and allies, saying they failed to interfere with his economy or the activities of his proxies.

In April, a British man was charged with hostile state activity to benefit Russia, including recruiting others to carry out arson attacks on Ukraine-linked commercial properties in London.

Cleverly, he told the House of Commons: Today, together with the Foreign Secretary, I am announcing a series of measures to make it clear to Russia that we will not tolerate such an overt escalation.

I can tell home that I will expel the Russian Defense Attache, an undeclared military intelligence officer. We will remove diplomatic status from a number of Russian-owned properties in the UK.

We are imposing new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas, including limiting how long Russian diplomats can stay in the UK.

Rear Admiral Ian Lower, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, and Capt. Maxim Elovic (left). Photo: Dave Jenkins/Department of Defense

Moscow will condemn Russophobia and spread conspiracy theories in response, Cleverly said. In the future, we should expect accusations of Russophobia, conspiracy theories and hysteria from the Russian government. This is nothing new and the British people and the British government will not be fooled by this or seen as fools by Putin's bots, trolls and minions.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said Labor supported action against Russia and would maintain its support for Ukraine.

Russian assets stripped of diplomatic status include Seacox Heath, Tythhurst, East Sussex, and the Russian embassy's trade and defense department in Highgate, north London.

Anyone traveling to or from Seacox Heath after diplomatic privileges have been revoked must notify the authorities. It is understood that security services will continue to monitor properties in Highgate and Sussex.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Get the day's headlines and highlights delivered straight to your inbox every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Additional restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas were also announced, including limits on how long Russian diplomats can stay in the country.

The move comes after a suspected arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked business in east London was suspected to have been organized by the Kremlin.

British prosecutors indicted five people in connection with a fire that occurred last March using gasoline and other accelerants at a warehouse in an industrial complex in Leyton, east London.

The warehouse houses two courier services – Oddisey and Meest Express, owned by British-Ukrainian Mikhail Boikov and his London-based wife Jelena Boikova.

The attack was part of an alleged plot involving the Wagner Group, a mercenary organization linked to President Putin.

Last April, two of them were indicted on charges of violating the National Security Act. Separately, six Bulgarian nationals have been indicted in Britain on charges of conspiring to commit espionage on behalf of Russia. The expulsions and other sanctions would likely lead to similar moves in Russia.

The government also passed sanctions against six men accused of running the brutal camp where Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny died in February.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/08/uk-to-expel-russian-defence-attache-as-sanctions-escalate The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos