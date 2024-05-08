International
Suzano approaches international document on bid, Reuters says
(Bloomberg) — Suzano SA, the world's largest pulp producer, approached International Paper Co. about a potential all-cash offer that values the U.S. company at almost $15 billion, Reuters reported.
Most Read by Bloomberg
The potential offer of $42 per share from the Brazilian producer was communicated verbally and a formal proposal could be submitted in the coming days, Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter. Such an offer would be a 14% premium to International Papers' closing price on Monday.
The move comes less than a month after International Paper agreed to buy UK packaging rival DS Smith Plc for 5.8 billion ($7.3 billion). Suzano is in talks with potential lenders to finance its transaction, the terms of which would require International Paper to abandon its deal with DS Smith, according to Reuters.
International Paper is likely to reject Suzano's offer as insufficient, the report said.
Suzano said in a filing that there is no official document or celebration of any agreement from the company and that no decision has been made regarding a possible deal.
Memphis-based International Paper said in a statement Tuesday that it had no comment on rumors or speculation. The company said it is focused on completing its combination with DS Smith, which offers a unique and highly compelling opportunity to create significant shareholder value on top of its core plan.
The paper and packaging sector is in the consolidation phase. Last year, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc agreed to buy WestRock Co. to create an Irish-American powerhouse.
The industry benefited from a surge in demand for deliveries during the pandemic as consumers under lockdown ordered more goods online. Since then, it has weathered a slowdown as e-commerce returned to more normal levels, weighing on gains across the industry. Profits at International Paper shrank to their lowest level in more than a decade last year.
A bid for International Paper would be the latest attempt by a foreign company to capture a US giant, following the controversial takeover by Nippon Steel Corp. of United States Steel Corp. International Paper was founded more than a century ago in 1898 through the combination of 17 pulp and paper mills.
It would also be the biggest cross-border acquisition by a Brazilian company since Vale SA bought Inco Ltd. in 2007 for about 17 billion dollars.
For Suzano, the move would mark a first step towards a long-awaited internationalization push and allow it to diversify its packaging operations and enter the US market. The company controls almost a third of global capacity for hardwood pulp, a key ingredient in tissue and writing paper that is also used in some absorbent products.
Suzano is currently undergoing a change in management, with long-time chief executive Walter Schalka to be replaced by Joao Fernandez de Abreu.
While International Paper trades at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Suzano, the Brazilian company has had a higher market value than its US rival for nearly a year.
Shares of International Paper rose as much as 12% in New York trading, the biggest intraday gain since March 2020, before closing up 5.2%. Suzano ended 12% lower in Sao Paulo in its biggest loss in more than four years. DS Smith fell sharply in London trading and then erased most of the decline.
Suzanos dollar bonds fell along the curve following the news. Notes due 2029 fell as much as 4.7 cents on the dollar to 98.8 cents on Tuesday, according to Trace data.
Everyone was waiting to hear how Suzano is planning to finance the acquisition and how the rating agencies will react, said Roger Horn, senior emerging markets strategist at Mariva Capital Markets. At first glance, it doesn't make much sense, as management has long emphasized that it benefits from highly competitive cash costs in Brazil, especially compared to its North American peers.
Suzano's pulp business is theoretically more cyclical than its IP packaging business, so one could argue that this potential combination would help Suzano not only increase scale but also reduce earnings volatility, analysts said. Barclays including Gaurav Jain in a note to clients.
However, the deal would significantly worsen Suzano's debt metrics, making it unviable. If anything, we believe this could make IP even more determined to complete the DS Smith transaction, the analysts wrote.
–With the help of Vincius Andrade.
(Updates with Suzano's comment on the fifth paragraph)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
2024 Bloomberg LP
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/suzano-approaches-international-paper-bid-181340735.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Microsoft's Xbox plans more cuts after studio closure
- Suzano approaches international document on bid, Reuters says
- Pakistan Army wants apology from Imran Khan party. PTI supporters refer Gen to psychiatrist
- Washington Opera Offers New Ending for Puccini's Final Work
- Taylor does not leave the end of the world | News, Sports, Jobs
- Technical insights: RSAC's cutting-edge technology, cybersecurity
- China, Serbia reaffirm close ties during Xi Jinping's visit to Belgrade
- Most expensive apartment in Los Angeles sells for $24 million
- College football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon lead the top 25 after the spring ahead of the 2024 season
- Duchess Sophie looks so chic in a classic waist-defining dress
- Virgin Galactic's better-than-expected cash flow is a positive sign, KeyBanc says
- Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7a: Which one should you choose in 2024? | Technology News