EU and US hold fourth joint dialogue on technology competition policy





Today, Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan, Deputy Attorney General of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division Jonathan Kanter, and European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager met in Washington for the fourth meeting of the EU-US Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue (TCPD) to continue cooperative work to ensure and promote fair competition in the digital economy. As companies move at breakneck speed to create and monetize AI and algorithmic decision-making tools, collaborating with our international partners and sharing best practices will be especially critical, said FTC Chair Lina Mr Khan. The Joint Technology Dialogue provides a key opportunity for U.S. agencies and the European Commission to discuss emerging threats in a rapidly evolving digital economy. The growth of data monopolies and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence increase the competitive threats we face from dominant digital gatekeepers, said Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division . Exchanging best practices with our global counterparts helps us serve the American people more effectively, and we deeply appreciate the European Commission's continued engagement through the TCPD. With today's meeting, we have further strengthened our cooperation on competition policy and technology law enforcement. The rapidly evolving technology sector raises global challenges such as those related to artificial intelligence and cloud computing more generally. It is essential to anticipate and address these challenges through close cooperation, leveraging our respective experiences for the benefit of consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, said Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President of the European Commission in charge of competition policy. The dialogue focused on rapidly evolving technologies in the digital sector, such as artificial intelligence and the cloud, ensuring that the application of mergers takes into account the realities of the modern digital economy, and on recent developments regarding enforcement involving technology platforms, among other topics. The United States and the European Commission also discussed the evolving business strategies of large technology companies, including recent investments and partnerships between major cloud computing providers and AI providers, and their implications in application material. The three authorities agreed on the importance of continuing their close collaboration under the TCPD to ensure fair competition in the technology sector. The TCPD will continue with high-level meetings, as well as regular discussions at a more technical level.

