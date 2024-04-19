Beauty and fashion company Puig to debut on May 3





Spanish fashion and cosmetics group Puigowner of the Nina Ricci and Paco Rabanne brands, will make its stock market debut on May 3, according to a press release published Thursday by the company, which hopes to raise up to three billion euros. The family company's IPO was announced on April 8. The listing on the Madrid stock exchange would be the largest in Spain since airport operator AENA debuted in February 2015. After the IPO, the Puig family will retain a majority stake in the company. and the vast majority of voting rights. In a press release, the cosmetics group says it wants to raise 1.25 billion euros through the issue of new shares and 1.36 billion through the sale of existing shares held by Exea, the Puig family holding company. The shares should trade between 22 and 24.5 euros each, which would value the group between 12.7 and 13.9 billion euros.said the company based in Catalonia, northeastern Spain. Founded in Barcelona in 1914 by businessman Antonio Puig Castello, the company has grown over the years to become a heavyweight in the cosmetics, perfumery and fashion sectors and has multiplied its acquisitions. these last years. Its brands include Paco Rabanne, Nina Ricci, Charlotte Tilbury, Dries Van Noten and Carolina Herrera and it also has a majority stake in luxury brand Jean Paul Gaultier. Last year, Puig achieved a turnover of 4.3 billion euros, an increase of 19% compared to 2022, and a net profit of 465 million euros, up 16% over a year.

