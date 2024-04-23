Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil recalled in the United States due to safety concerns





Primary Kitchen announces the voluntary recall of nearly 2,060 cases of avocado oil because the glass can break, posing a safety risk, the US Food and Drug Administration. The Oxnard, Calif.-based company said the product, some of which is prone to breakage, could also cause an oil spill. The voluntary recall comes after the company announced online that it discovered the problem through surveillance of Primal Kitchen's warehouse, according to the FDA. “It was noticed that avocado oil had leaked into the shipping containers,” Primal Kitchen wrote in its recall. As of Monday, no consumer injuries or illnesses had been reported in connection with the recall. Trader Joes Basil Recall:Maps show states affected by salmonella, recalled product Which avocado oil has been recalled? The following product is recalled: Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil (750ML) with an individual package UPC of 8-5523200719-4 and a case UPC of 108552320071910000.

Best before dates are August 19 to August 21, 2025.

The affected bottles were sold in the eastern United States, California and online nationwide, the FDA said. How do I get a refund for recalled avocado oil? Consumers who have purchased the affected product should immediately stop using it and throw it away. For a refund, contact Primal Kitchen Monday through Friday at 1 (888) 774-6259. Beef reminder:Public health alert issued regarding ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on X @nataliealund.

