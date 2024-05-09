Connect with us

Business

The Chinese stock market is in tears | Business

The Chinese stock market is in tears | Business

 


A combination of anti-business government policies, deteriorating U.S.-China relations, and several draconian actions by Chinese authorities has cast a pall over foreign investment and the Chinese stock market. Chinese stocks have lost $7 trillion since the market peaked in 2021. This interests me.







Chinese stock market rebounds to 3,400 points

FUYANG, CHINA – OCTOBER 20: (CHINA OUT) An investor watches the stock market in a trading hall on October 20, 2015 in Fuyang, Anhui province of China. Bill Schmick notes that since February 2, Chinca shares have started to make a comeback. There has been a visible relaxation of many of the policies that had caused a crisis of confidence and, as a result, Chinese technology now outperforms US technology and US large caps by more than 20%. The overall market gained much more than that. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)


VCG


On Wall Street, the Chinese stock market is now considered “uninvestable.” Main Street and the politicians who represent them are equally negative. Anti-China rhetoric and US actions, since the attempt to force the sale of Tic Tac banning Chinese nationals from buying land here is just the tip of the iceberg.

It's as if we are already at war with China. In a recent opinion article in the New York TimesDr Rory Truex, associate professor at Princeton University which focuses on Chinese authoritarianism, says it best:

“America's collective national body suffers from a chronic case of China anxiety. Almost anything preceded by the word “Chinese” now triggers a fear response in our political system, muddling our ability to properly evaluate and contextualize the threats.”

This attitude generally means opportunity in the world of investing. I do not dispute the seriousness of the political and economic problems of this country. Much of the unease in China is of their own making. Zero Covid policies have destroyed their economy. Government authorities, unlike those in the Western world, have done little to help the country get back on its feet. The impact of Trump's trade wars persists with no solution found. Xi Jinping's lifetime appointment created an even more rigid authoritarian government. I think Xi's one-man rule felt threatened by the success of China's free-market-oriented businesses. Policies were enacted that stripped these companies of their entrepreneurial spirit, increased government control over management, trampled on shareholder rights, and, as a result, sent their stock prices to historic lows. .

Chinese support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine cemented growing anti-China politics in Europe. In the United States, these negative attitudes grew even more pronounced as China grew closer to Russia. Is it any wonder that “uninvestable” has become the new watchword for China?







TikTok Watch Party #MetGala 2024

Heidi Wong attends the TikTok #MetGala Watch Party at Refinery Rooftop on May 6 in New York City. Bill Schmick says attempts to force the sale of TikTok and ban Chinese nationals from purchasing land in the United States are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to anti-China actions and rhetoric. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TikTok)


Craig Barritt


However, what so many Americans forget is that hundreds of American companies are investing heavily in China. Chinese revenue, for example, accounts for 19% of Apple's sales, while 44% of its suppliers' production sites are based in China. caterpillar, You're here, McDonalds, Nike And Starbucks; I could go on, but you win the point.

Bank of America's manager survey recently found that the busiest trades in global stock markets consisted of long positions in U.S. technology, followed by short positions in Chinese technology. In January, mainland China and Hong Kong suffered a collapse and even Chinese investors threw in the towel.

However, since February 2, stocks have started to make a comeback. There have been no major announcements of government stimulus, but there has been a visible easing of many of the policies that sparked the crisis of confidence. As a result, Chinese tech now outperforms US tech and US large caps by more than 20%. The overall market gained much more than that. And yet, most global investors remain underweight the world's second-largest economy.

When it comes to international investing, I've learned to pay attention to what the locals are doing. There is no doubt that Chinese investors are already buying Chinese stocks. The “national team”, i.e. investors associated with the country's sovereign wealth funds, buy mega-cap stocks listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Mainland investors also buy Hong Kong-listed stocks.

American investors are only beginning to realize this. By investor types, momentum traders like hedge funds and some individual investors who can move quickly are starting to dip their toes in these waters. If this rally persists, more institutions will begin to view this rebound as something more than a dead cat bounce. In this case, institutional investment committees will meet to discuss changing their “underweight” positions and may raise their investment focus to neutral.

But institutions evolve slowly, and it will take time. However, active fund managers tracking their performance against global indices are already lagging behind thanks to the recent rally and their underweighting of China. At some point, probably when Chinese stocks experience a slight pullback, some of these funds will start buying.

Either way, we could see the start of a longer-term reversal in the Chinese stock market. Today, Chinese stocks are experiencing a strong surge in profit-taking after 10 consecutive days of gains. This is normal and could be an opportunity to enter.

Certainly, buying stocks in China is not for the faint of heart. I'd say it's as risky as buying cryptocurrencies, maybe more so. Since most emerging market funds have a portion of their funds invested in China, this may be a less risky solution if you decide to go for a flyer on China, even if it is “non-investable.”

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.berkshireeagle.com/business/bill-schmick-says-chinese-stock-market-on-a-tear/article_b37344f6-0d5e-11ef-abd3-63cd8860a6bf.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: