Johnny Velo Bikes receives national award





In August, Clintonville owner Johnny Velo Bikes was recognized as one of eight Platinum Retailers nationwide when he received the highest designation of the Bicycle Retailers Excellence Award. We are extremely proud to receive this award, said owner John Robinson. The National Bike Dealers Association, which represents more than 4,000 retailers, awarded 180 awards this year in four categories: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Johnny Velo Bikes was the only store in Ohio to receive Platinum. The Association monitors stores in a number of ways such as blind judgment, secret shoppers in person and over the phone, website usability, employee knowledge, photos showing store cleanliness and organization, and a 10-page questionnaire submitted by the store owner. Johnny Velo offers well-known brands Giant, Kona and Bianchi. They offer all types of bikes such as road, mountain, hybrid and children’s bikes. Our mission is to put people on bikes and introduce them to what could be a game changer in their lives, said Robinson. A man arrived a few years ago and fell in love with the bicycle. He has now cycled for more than 500 consecutive days and has lost almost 70 pounds. Robinson and other staff are trained to help new customers find the right bike. We always recommend that people buy the bike that will help them achieve their goals, said Robinson. Johnny Velo also offers clothing and safety gear to equip cyclists and is expanding into the cycling world with riding backpacks and camping gear. The store also offers bicycle service and repair. I opened this store because I love the bike so much that I wanted to share it with other people, said Robinson. For trail recommendations, he suggests cyclists visit the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission website which offers a Columbus Metro Bike Map, as good as Central Ohio Mountain Bike Organization. Johny Velo Bikes is located at 4231 N. High St, in Clintonville. Find more information on their website JohnnyVeloBikes.com. All pictures from Randi Walle

