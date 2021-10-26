Entertainment
Tributes pour in after news of the sudden death of longtime popular ABC presenter Russell Woolf
Longtime ABC presenter Russell Woolf had open arms, open hearts, and most often sported a broad smile on his face and flip flops on his feet.
He was a dear friend to many, and many others who spent a lot of time with Russell considered him a friend.
He was exactly that kind of man.
It’s easy to unwrap the clichés thinking of Russell: “Larger than life”, “Agreat dude” and “Awicked sense of humor” and all of them are true.
ABC Radio Perth local manager Sarah Knight described himasa as a cherished member of the team.
She said ABC staff were in shock.
“Staff meetings were always a lot more fun when Russell was around.
“It was all about love, this man.”
Known to many as Rusty, his ABC career spanned two decades, presenting shows across Western Australia and doing the weather forecast on ABC TV News for several years.
He is remembered as a kind, selfless man with a great sense of humor.
Early in his career he was a resource reporter for ABC Rural and a regular at Diggers & Dealers in Kalgoorlie.
Russell then featured Afternoons with Verity James on ABC Radio before taking Drive for several years.
Former ABC colleague Tom Baddeley described him as cheeky and someone who could recover well when things went wrong on air.
“If something technically went wrong you didn’t have to worry about it because he was brilliant at improvising and making fun of himself more than anyone.”
Former ABC colleague Liam Bartlett has spoken about him on 6PR.
“I wanted to say how sorry we are here at 6PR to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of a good friend and colleague at ABC’s Russell Woolf,” he said.
When in 2006 the ABC staff in Perth were devastated by the loss of highly regarded sports commentator Wally Foreman, Russell was asked to make the radio announcement.
Russell did it and did it with grace.
Wally would have liked it.
Despite Russell’s affability in person and on air, he has retained a strong awareness of the undercurrents of daily news and events. And the history of WA.
He once introduced Queen Elizabeth II in Perth, and behind his engaging manners, he was also known to ask an unexpected question on the air, throwing off the talent.
After leaving ABC Radio for a while, Russell became MC at various public and private events, often arriving at the right time on his trusty moped (sometimes in flip-flops).
And they weren’t always paid concerts. Russell was known to be generous with his time, most notably as an auctioneer at Huntington WA quiz nights.
In 2014, Russell ran for the Senate, taking the front line along with his former colleague Verity James in one of many campaigns to save the ABC.
He moved to live with his family in Minneapolis after his wife landed a job in the United States and, among other things, tried his hand at acting.
Russell Woolf returned to ABC in 2019, resurrecting his radio career and comforting fans who had missed him on the air.
He eventually became the solo breakfast host, a role he might have hated on his early debut, but it clearly worked for him and the listeners.
Russell Woolf “made our lives better”
Premier Mark McGowan paid tribute.
Russell Woolf was 56 years old and is survived by his wife Kylie, daughter Bronte and countless friends.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-26/people-react-to-news-of-russell-woolfs-death/100569292
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]site: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]