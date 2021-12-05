Take a look at these two hotties; Kriti Sanon VS Pooja Hegde was dazzled as she wore stunning black lehengas!

Nothing beats a glamorous and glittery lehenga. Especially when you have a special occasion where you want to dazzle everyone with your stunning choice of style. Kriti Sanon had once donned a stunning literary black lehenga look with a touch of pizzazz. And, we also have rising star, Pooja Hegde who once donned a gorgeous black Manish Malhotra lehenga. Check out these actresses and their dazzling lehenga looks here!

Kriti Sanon once posed for a photoshoot while wearing a stunning black lehenga. She was wearing a glittery and flowing black lehenga. The lehenga was designed with a simple yet glamorous sequined skirt and spaghetti strap blouse. The actress completed the look with a stunning long black jacket. She accessorized the outfit with a stunning layered necklace and earrings. She pulled her hair back into a pony with a few strands of hair left out. Her bewitching eye makeup added to the appeal of the look.

On the other hand, we have the hottie, Pooja Hegde. This actress has rocked stunning looks in the past. The actress has previously attended a party dressed in a gorgeous black Manish Malhotra lehenga. The lehenga was designed with a sparkling glittery look. The blouse stole the show with its off-the-shoulder sleeves. The actress simply opted for dangling earrings. She opted for neutral makeup. She looked ethereal in the outfit.

Take a look at these two stunning actresses and their black lehengas here. Which dazzling black lehenga actress look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below!

