Golden Horse Winner Actor Tu Men Dies Aged 61; fans and actors send their condolences





Chinese actor Tu Men (left) and Hong Kong actress Kara Hui together at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in 2017, which won Best Actor and Best Actress respectively that year . Photo: VCG Chinese actor Tu Men died on Sunday at the age of 61, a relative told Beijing News. After the news, countless fans and performers sent their condolences to his family on social media. Winner of the Golden Horse Award, Tu was known for his comments publicly contradicting the secessionist speech of a Taiwanese filmmaker. You died early in the morning from esophageal cancer and “passed away peacefully,” the relative told Beijing News. His sudden death shocked many Internet users as well as his industry partners. “We are deeply saddened and sorry to learn of his sudden death. It is a huge loss for the Chinese film industry,” the China Film Association said in a message. “It’s just hard to believe or accept the truth, I rather think he just fell asleep,” Hong Kong actress Kara Hui posted on Sina Weibo. Hui was by Tu’s side when they presented the Best Actress award at the Golden Horse Awards in 2018, in which Tu captured public attention both on the Chinese mainland and on the island. of Taiwan by calling the ceremony the “Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan of China.” “It is an honor for me to be here, I can meet a lot of new friends and feel the close ties between mainland China and Taiwan,” he added. The comments were seen at the time as aimed at a secessionist speech by Taiwanese filmmaker Fu Yu, who previously won the award for best documentary for her film on the island’s “Sunflower Movement” in 2014, in which she expressed support for “the independence of the Taiwanese nation.” You’ve already won the Golden Horse Winner for Best Actor for his role in the 2017 movie Old Beast. Born in Hulunbuir in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of north China, Tu began his career playing a general in the 1985 film Genghis Khan and later rose to fame with his role in the 2001 Chinese series State of Divinity. (Xiao’ao Jianghu). In addition to his recent film Wu hai, which he promoted no later than November, three other films – Grace ends, Carefree days and Heart pattern – should still arrive soon on the big screens. “It was so sudden,” Chinese actor Huang Xuan, who also stars in Tu’s new film, said on social media in response to news of the actor’s death. “It was still an honor to work with you.” World time

