Raveena Tandon reveals her only condition in rape scenes in movies | Bollywood





Actress Raveena Tandon recalls being called arrogant when she refused to wear a bathing suit or do kissing scenes in a movie. In a recent interview, she said she only agreed to rape scenes in her films on one condition: her clothes would be completely intact. She said she was the only actress to work with such a policy. Read also : Raveena Tandon reacts when told she overdid being ashamed of her body Recently, Raveena opened up about being body-shammed in Bollywood. She said that whatever the male actors said were the last words. She also said that women are the worst enemies of other women because they shame the body, shame others to bring them down. Completely unhappy with the “nastiness” of 90s journalism, she said she took a break from the industry after marrying film distributor Anil Thadani. Speaking to ANI, Raveena said: “I was uncomfortable with a lot of things. For example, the dance steps. If I was uncomfortable with something, I would say listen, I I’m not comfortable with this stage. I wouldn’t do the stage. I didn’t want to wear bathing suits and I didn’t do kissing scenes. So I had my fundamentals. I was the only actress to have had a few rape scenes without even a tear in the dress. All of my clothes served to be entirely intracranial t.” “Mera dress phatega nahi..tum karlo rape scene agar karna hai. So they called me arrogant,” Raveena added. Darr had come to me first, although it wasn’t vulgar, but earlier there were a few scenes in Darr that I wasn’t comfortable with. I have never worn a bathing suit. I said ‘no, I will not wear a bathing suit’. Even Prem Qaidi, the first film with which I think Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) started, was offered to me first. But even in that, there was only one scene where the hero pulled down the zipper and the strap was visible, I was uncomfortable with that, she shared. Raveena made her Bollywood debut with Patthar Ke Phool (1991), opposite Salman Khan. She became one of the most popular actresses of the 90s, starring in movies like Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Laadla, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja and more. The actor who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, will next be seen in Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt. She has Arbaaz Khan’s Patna Shukla and the second installment of her Netflix web series, Aranyak in the pipeline. (With ANI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/raveena-tandon-reveals-her-only-condition-about-rape-scenes-in-films-101675697985823.html

