ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – The Bacon Brothers are coming to Albany as part of their annual summer tour. The band is scheduled to perform at The Egg on June 22 at 8 p.m.

Consisting of actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael Bacon, the group was formed in 1995. The Bacons have released ten albums and one EP. The group is best known for the songs “Guilty of the Crime” and “Philadelphia Chickens”.

Tickets are currently on sale. You can buy tickets on the Egg website Or Ticketmaster website.