Entertainment
Video game voice actors set to strike as they fight AI for their jobs
By Jon Swartz
A strike looms as more jobs are given to AI: “It’s scary,” says a voiceover actor.
Hollywood is preparing for another actors' strike, this time against the video game industry.
“We are currently in negotiations with all the major game studios, and the main sticking point is AI,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director of SAG-AFTRA, said Thursday. “Stakeholders at all levels are at risk of digital replication. We have strike authorization on this contract and, at this point, we may end up striking.”
Voice actor Sarah Elmaleh chairs the union's interactive media deal negotiating committee. “I haven’t seen anything like this in technology to impact our jobs,” she said. “A replicated voice cannot yet display a spectrum of emotions. For now, it is a technology based on average and best questions. It lacks nuance.”
The union, which successfully won a new film and television contract after a 118-day strike against Hollywood studios last year, is returning its focus to regulating artificial intelligence and its impact on businesses. wages and employment. “This will be a recurring problem with each successive contract” every three years, Crabtree-Ireland said.
The companies facing a possible strike include Microsoft Corp.'s Activision Publishing. (MSFT), Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices International Inc. (DIS), Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), Epic Games Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Take 2 Productions, VoiceWorks Productions Inc. and Warner Bros. Games (WBD).
“Actors and actresses should be very scared,” Chris Mattmann, an assistant research professor in the computer science department at the University of Southern California, said in an interview. “In three seconds, the AI generation can effectively clone a voice.”
Video game studios pay professional actors to play the aliens, detectives, elves and monsters that inhabit virtual worlds. But increasingly, some are using realistic AI-generated voices to save money. And this reduced the work of the actors.
It's been over a year since the Interactive Media Agreement, the guild's video game contract, was extended beyond its original expiration date. The last SAG-AFTRA strike against gaming companies, in 2016-2017, lasted about six months.
In September, members overwhelmingly approved strike authorization on the current contract. The national council has the power to call a strike at any time if negotiations fail.
A spokesperson representing the 10 video game companies said they were optimistic that a resolution could be reached.
“We continue to negotiate in good faith and have made enormous progress. We have reached agreements in principle on the vast majority of the proposals and remain optimistic that an agreement can be reached soon,” the spokesperson said. word in a statement to MarketWatch.
AI horror stories abound
When it comes to AI, Hollywood is as fraught with tension as any other industry, even technology, media or customer service.
A flashpoint came in 2014, when Baidu Inc.'s (BIDU) DeepSpeech technology first converted speech to text. Fast forward to today, and dialect, inflection, and connotation have been refined thanks to voice clones.
“It was the number one topic of discussion during a [voice-over] conference in Atlanta this month,” Joe Davis, a board member of the World Voices Organization, the international trade association for voice actors, said in an interview. “Everyone is concerned about the AI. It seems that the low end of the market is disappearing. So where will people start in the industry? Over the past six months, the majority of these jobs have been dedicated to AI.”
Also read: Tennessee becomes first state to protect musicians and other artists from AI
A-list actors like Bradley Cooper – the voice of Rocket Raccoon in Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy” – needn't worry, but many cartoon and video game actors are considering pay cuts and the number of jobs.
Most at risk are the thousands of working actors who earn anywhere from $100 per gig to tens of thousands of dollars per year on a project. Increasingly, many are finding their roles devalued or losing their jobs altogether because of digitally reproduced voices similar to their own.
“It's scary. We don't know where things are going. In the last year alone, the progression has been insane,” said Rebecca Davis, a video game voice actor who plays a time weaver in “Asgard's Wrath 2 ” from Oculus and member of SAG-AFTRA. “As far as I know, my voice hasn't been reproduced, but things come up with video games. Sometimes we don't really know until someone tells you. The company doesn't don't tell you.”
Diana Birdsall, a non-union voice actor for about 20 years, was abruptly replaced by AI on a telephone messaging service a year ago. The contract paid between $17,000 and $20,000 a year. As she recovered from the shock of losing her job, she learned last week that she may have lost a $25,000-a-year job making medical explainer videos for another “voice” of AI.
“There is no compensation for this” loss of revenue, Birdsall said in an interview. “I need to work harder, and I've been told I need to look more authentic. Are you kidding me?”
In 2021, Bev Standing, a non-union voice actress, successfully sued TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. for using her voice without her consent.
During her more than 20 years of acting experience, including as a voice-over actress, Laurie Burke has performed thousands of voice-overs for companies like Facebook (META), LinkedIn, Apple Inc. ( AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). She started as an original voice of Google Voice and later played an AI voice in the movie “Jexi”.
“AI can’t replicate the emotion of a voice,” Burke said in an interview. “It’s a bit like the drum machine. Drums can’t be improvised.”
-Jon Swartz
This content was created by MarketWatch, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co. MarketWatch is published independently of Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-23-24 0911ET
Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/marketwatch/20240323263/videogame-voice-actors-poised-to-strike-as-they-battle-ai-for-their-jobs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Public sympathy grew for Imran Khan after his imprisonment, says Rana Sanaullah
- Video game voice actors set to strike as they fight AI for their jobs
- Pace revolution in women's cricket
- Arkansas State men's basketball wins first playoff game in 33 years in bizarre fashion, beats Bethune-Cookman
- President Erdogan denounces Israel's actions in Gaza during Istanbul iftar, saying UN 'only watches'
- Is this TV the next wandering rural hero? | Lifestyle and entertainment
- Google's VLOGGER AI model can generate video avatars from images. What could be the problem?
- Trump steps up solidarity with January 6 rioters as his own trials approach
- Hydrometeorological disaster in Semarang damages 45 houses
- US says it struck 3 underground Houthi storage sites in Yemen
- OpenAI goes to Hollywood to present the revolutionary “Sora”
- Cal hosts No. 20 Colorado in its first Pac-12 home game