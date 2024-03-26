Hong Kong actor Sun Xing faces difficulties following drug arrest

With no income from film deals since his arrest for drug use in 2011, actor Sun Xing sometimes has to subsist on noodles and often faces despair.

Hong Kong actor Sun Xing. Photo taken from Sun's Facebook page

Having disappeared from the public eye for many years, Sun recently resurfaced as a guest on a television show hosted by actress Dee Hsu, according to HK01. At the age of 61, he said he started working as a driver and also began exploring DJing.

Even though he has faced many challenges, both mental and financial, Sun continues to present himself with the same polished appearance he was known for in his prime.

Looking back on the period after his arrest for drug use in 2011, Sun said he experienced “a month of living with death,” which led to mental breakdowns and suicidal thoughts. Nevertheless, he found within himself the ability to motivate himself and recover without outside help.

“When so many people are counting on you, learning to motivate yourself becomes a necessity,” he noted.

Sun entered the entertainment industry after his father had an accident and lost his ability to work, thus plunging the family into financial difficulties.

Acclaimed for his performances in “The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber”, “Butterfly Lovers”, “Hua Mulan” and the Taiwanese version of “The Return of the Condor Heroes”, Sun has gained a large female fan base thanks to his appearance .

After his arrest on drug charges, Sun held a press conference in Taiwan where he confessed to his crimes. This controversy turned the once-acclaimed actor into an unwanted figure in the entertainment industry, depriving him of opportunities.

Sun was also involved in controversy regarding an extramarital affair in 2005.