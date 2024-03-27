Tamil actor and comedian Lakshmi Narayan Seshu dies at 60 India TV





Image source: TWITTER Actor and comedian Seshu Tamil actor Lakshmi Narayan Seshu, best known for his brilliant acting skills and perfect timing for comedy, has passed away at the age of 60. The actor breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai in the presence of his loved ones. Actor Seshu's health had deteriorated earlier and he was treated at a private hospital. According to reports, on March 15, Seshu suffered a heart attack that required him to be hospitalized. After news of his passing spread, fans and celebrities from the film industry expressed their condolences on social media. Seshu's disappearance was confirmed by his close friend and popular actor Redin Kingsly. One user wrote, “Rest in peace… sir us. I loved your jokes in some movies you starred in with Santa Anna.” Another wrote: “Rest in peace sir.” For the uninitiated, Seshu made his film debut in 2002 with Dhanush's film titled Thulluvadho Ilamai. The film also starred Sherin Shrinagar, Abhinay, Ramesh Khanna, Gangeshwari and Vijayakumar among others. He also worked in a popular television comedy show Lollyu Sabha, which brought him more recognition. After his stint on the show, he was dubbed the King of Southern Comedy. He has also worked in films including Gulu Gulu, Nai Sekar Returns, Bulidup, A1, Dikkiluna, Draupadi and Vaddakkupatti Ramasamy, among others. Read also:TMKOC: Asit Modi ordered to pay Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal after losing sexual harassment case Read also:Batman star Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse spotted with baby in Los Angeles | See the pictures

