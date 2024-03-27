Banksy tree mural that grew in London is fenced off after apparent vandalism





LONDON (AP) It was good while it lasted. An environmental theme Mural by the elusive street artist Banksy which appeared on a London street last week was wrapped in plastic and surrounded by a fence after an apparent act of vandalism. The work involves a four-story wall near a social housing project. Next to a real, severely pruned cherry tree, the artist stencilled a small figure holding a pressure hose. Stripes of green paint on the wall replace the missing leaves of the tree. The work quickly attracted crowds, including Banksy fans around the world. Two days later, it was splashed with white paint. The mural was then covered with clear plastic by the building's owner, and a sign appeared saying the area was under video surveillance. On Wednesday, workers began erecting wooden planks around the site. The local authority, Islington Council, said it was fencing the site to protect the art and residents from the impact of visitors. “We have had a lot of concern from our residents about disruption from the number of visitors to the artwork, which is right outside their homes,” the council said in a statement. The fence would include clear plastic panels “to protect the artwork and allow unobstructed views.” Banksy, who has never confirmed his full identity, began his career painting buildings in Bristol, England, and became one of the world's best-known artists. His work has sold for millions of dollars at auction, and old murals located on outdoor sites have often been stolen or removed by building owners shortly after their installation. In December, after Banksy stenciled military drones on a stop sign in south London, a man was photographed shooting down drones. the panel with bolt cutters. Police later arrested two men on suspicion of theft and criminal damage. The latter work would be more difficult to disassemble since the piece depends on the tree for its impact. Islington Council said it would monitor the site and “continue to explore future solutions with the building owner so people can enjoy the artwork.” Source: job

