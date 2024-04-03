News | City of West Hollywood





City of West Hollywood Announces Launch of Free Program Green Business Certification Program, which is one of the commitments of the city’s 2021 Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, WeHo Climate Action. The plan outlines the city's envisioned path to achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 and adapting to the impacts of climate change while centering equity and quality of life for the West Hollywood community. The Green Business Certification program will operate under guidelines established by the California Green Business Network (CAGBN), which connects approximately 50 cities and counties in California to a statewide criteria standard for businesses to obtain green business certification. Across the state, more than 4,700 businesses have earned CAGBN Green Business certifications, reducing 49.9 million kWh of electricity, 93.6 million gallons of water, 17.3 million pounds of materials from landfills and 64.6 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions. Offering this program free of charge to West Hollywood businesses is part of a broad range of steps the city is taking to meet its climate action goals. Each West Hollywood business that enrolls in the program can receive a rebate of up to $1,500 to offset additional costs associated with implementing green measures. The City works with a local non-profit organization Sustainable works, which has administered green business programs for several Southern California cities since 2001. Sustainable Works will develop and administer the program. She has previously worked with the West Hollywood business community providing water efficiency and urban runoff prevention devices. The Green Business Certification Program is designed to help businesses operate sustainably and receive public recognition for their efforts. Becoming a certified green business requires implementing practices that reduce energy and water consumption, prevent pollution, divert waste from landfills, and help businesses create a cleaner, healthier environment for their employees. The City of West Hollywood Green Business Certification Program offers two levels of certification. The entry level is an introductory certification for small businesses and the certification level is for small or large businesses, based on their ability to make changes to purchases and complete minor renovations if necessary. To achieve either level, companies must implement a minimum number of measures in the areas of water and energy conservation, clean energy, waste reduction, pollution prevention and sustainable transport. Green Business Certification is provided free of charge to West Hollywood businesses. Program coordinators provide step-by-step guidance for achieving the criteria and connect businesses with available resources and incentive programs to help them go green. For more information about the Green Business Certification Program and to register to participate, please visit go.weho.org/greenbusiness. With a core value of environmental responsibility, the City of West Hollywood has long been dedicated to sustainability and preserving our environment. For more information about WeHo Climate Action, please visit www.weho.org/climateaction. To learn more about resources for Go greenplease visit www.weho.org/gogreen. For more information about the Green Business Certification program, please contact Christine Shen, City of West Hollywood Senior Planner, at (323) 848-6803 or at [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email and visit the meeting calendar and city ​​events on www.weho. .org/calendar. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public counters or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services are available by telephone at (323) 848-6400 and via the website at www.weho.org. Receive text updates by texting WeHo to (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media interested in additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

