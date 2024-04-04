Entertainment
Rebel Wilson names the actor she lost her virginity to at age 35
Featured image credit: Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images / Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
This post contains affiliate links and LADbible Group may earn a commission on anything purchased.
Unless you've been living under a rock for the last week, you'll know that Rebel Wilson has been making headlines and awful plot.
The 44-year-old made shocking claims about how Sacha Baron Cohen apparently “humiliated” her on set, which Cohen strongly denied.
Wilson highly anticipated book, The rise of the rebels, is finally out in the wild and it certainly has no shortage of stories.
THE Perfect pitch The star has opened up about losing her virginity in her 30s and has now revealed the name of the actor she did it with.
In a previous interview with People, Wilson opened up about her experience having sex for the first time.
Chris Hyde/Getty Images for AFI
The actor told the outlet that you shouldn't “feel pressure” to lose your virginity.
“Not everyone has to lose their virginity as a teenager. People can wait until they're ready or wait until they're a little more mature,” she said.
“And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your 30s like I did, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person.”
Wilson added that she often avoided conversations on the subject because she didn't feel comfortable telling people the age at which she lost her virginity.
She said: “There was a vague period, I think I said to my best friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to get it over with when I was 23,' just to really avoid questions.
“Normally, I would leave the room when the conversation took place.
“And then people were like, 'oh, at 24, it's so late,' and then I'm sitting here thinking, 'Oh my God, my number is 35. What's going on? I I'm going to look like the biggest loser.'
Don Arnold/WireImage
And in a chapter called “Late Bloomer” in The rise of the rebels, Wilson revealed that actor and comedian Mickey Gooch Jr., 38, was his very first sexual partner.
She wrote that she was “almost at my highest weight” at the time, adding that Gooch didn't know it was her first time.
“And, Micks, I know this might be news to you if you're reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity thanks to you,” Wilson wrote.
After a month of dating, Wilson felt she was ready to lose her virginity.
The actor said she “congratulated herself” after committing the act, adding: “Life IS short. I didn't want to live my life without experiencing sex. The experience of love. I exposed to the universe that I finally was. ready. I was going to feel the fear and do it.
Additionally, Wilson admitted that she had watched adult films the night before “in preparation.”
The rise of the rebels is available for pre-order now via Amazon.
Topics: Celebrity, Rebel Wilson, Sex and Relationships, Books, US News
|
Sources
2/ https://www.unilad.com/celebrity/news/rebel-wilson-names-actor-lost-virginity-745571-20240403
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rebel Wilson names the actor she lost her virginity to at age 35
- Canoe pace Nevada with exceptional first day at Wyoming Cowgirl Classic
- 24 Chic Dresses to Shop in Every 2024 Color Trend
- PwC collaborates with Google Cloud to power connected tax compliance strategy
- Xi Jinping's ill-advised plan to escape economic stagnation
- With PM Narendra Modi on dais, Nitish Kumar says 'he will stay with NDA forever'
- Conservative leaders are responsible for the collapse of the Red Wall
- Diljit Dosanjh recalls Kareena Kapoor's touching gesture on first day of Udta Punjab shoot, says Kylie Jenner looks like a Punjaban | Bollywood News
- How will the design of iPhone 16 change?
- Christopher Durang was the rare great playwright who took comedy seriously
- Diabetes drug shows promise against Parkinson's in clinical trial | National
- NEW RESEARCH ALERT – Study on the interaction effects between fashion style and brand sustainability indicators Center for Persuasive Communication Ghent University