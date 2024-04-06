Entertainment
1923: actor Cole brings back many dead found in the woods
Actor Cole Brings Plenty, who appeared in two episodes of the series Yellow stone spin off 1923was found dead Friday in Kansas, days after police said they were searching for him in connection with a domestic violence incident.
The 27-year-old man was the nephew of Yellow stone star Mo Brings Plenty, who posted a statement from his brother Joe, Cole's father, on Instagram.
“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us,” the statement said. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you have sent for Cole.
We also want to thank everyone who came walking alongside us as we searched for my son and provided us with the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew and loved the goodness of Cole's heart. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and consider how we move forward.
He announced Tuesday that his nephew was missing, and shortly afterward, Lawrence police said the younger Brings Plenty was a suspect in an incident Sunday.
Officers responded to reports of a woman screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived, police said, adding that traffic cameras showed Brings Plenty leaving town and heading south.
No further details about the incident have been released.
On Friday, deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to investigate an unoccupied car and found Brings Plenty's body in a nearby wooded area. They have not released the cause of his death.
