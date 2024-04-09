SHINee's Minho and Key Renew Contract with SM Entertainment, Say: We Promise to Always Show You Our Best





SHINee members Key and Minho have renewed their contract with their existing agency, SM Entertainment. As reported SoompiOn Tuesday, SM announced that the duo made the decision based on their “foundation of trust in the agency.” (Also read | Stray Kids, SHINee's Taemin and TXT to Kick Off 1st Asia Star Entertainer Awards) Minho and Key are members of SHINee. What Key and Minho said about their contract renewal Key and Minho said: SM and SHINee have spent every moment together since our debut until now. I think we are what we are today because of the agency staff we have worked with for a long time. We hope to continue creating good synergy with SM and establish new and diverse beginnings as artists. We sincerely thank our fans who always believe in us and support us, and we promise to always show you the best of ourselves. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! SM issues statement SM added: “We are happy to continue our valuable relationship with Key and Minho. With the strong foundation of trust that led to this renewal, we will provide our full support in various ways for Key and Minho to shine not only as SHINee members but also as solo artists. This comes just a week after the SHINee member Taemin left SM Entertainment after 16 years. On April 1, Big Planet Made Entertainment announced that Taemin had signed a contract with them for solo activities. This means that Taemin will continue to do group activities with SM Entertainment. About SHINee SHINee is a South Korean boy band formed by SM Entertainment in 2008. The group initially consisted of five members: Jonghyun, Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin. Jonghyun died in 2017. Shinee debuted in May 2008 with their first EP, Replay, on SBS's Inkigayo with their single Replay. In August 2008, they released their first Korean studio album, The Shinee World. Their next singles, Ring Ding Dong and Lucifer, were huge hits. In 2012, the group released Sherlock. The group's sixth studio album, The Story of Light (2018), was their last album to feature Jonghyun posthumously. Their seventh album was Don't Call Me in 2021. They returned as a full four-member band with their eighth studio album, Hard, released in 2023. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/music/shinee-minho-key-renew-contract-with-sm-entertainment-101712646363558.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos