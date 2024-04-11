Academy Museum Will Spotlight Hollywood's Jewish History After All





After initially being criticized for failing to recognize the formative role that Jewish immigrants like Samuel Goldwyn and Louis B. Mayer played in the creation of Hollywood and the film industry, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced Thursday the details of a new permanent exhibition which will highlight their contributions. The exhibit, titled Hollywoodland, is scheduled to open May 19, the museum said in its press release, and will highlight the impact of predominantly Jewish filmmakers whose creation of the American movie studio system transformed Los Angeles into a global epicenter of cinema. When the museum opened in 2021, it made a point of highlighting the contributions of women, artists of color and people of other backgrounds, but there was barely any mention of the Jewish immigrants who played a pivotal role in the founding of titans of the Hollywood studio system like Harry and Jack Warner, Adolph Zukor, Goldwyn and Mayer.

The omission, coming at a time of growing concerns about anti-Semitism, sparked complaints from Jewish leaders and concerns from the museum's supporters, many of whom saw it as an example of Hollywood's strained relationship with its Jewish history. Seeking assimilation, Hollywood's founders feared being identified as Jewish.

Various publications have denounced this affront, such as The attacker, which published an article entitled The Jews Built Hollywood. So why is their history erased from the new Academy museum? The museum said at the time that it had always intended to open a temporary exhibition devoted to this subject, but in response to negative reactions it decided to create a permanent gallery and consulted with rabbis and Jewish scholars on what should be included. We learned about it, Bill Kramer, executive director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences who was the museum's director at the time, said in an interview. We took a lot of the information from the conversations we had and grew from there. The exhibition will be organized into three distinct parts: Studio Origins, which explores the founding of the eight major Hollywood film studios and their leaders; Los Angeles: From Film Frontier to Industry Town, 1902-1929, which traces the city's evolution alongside the film industry; and From the Shtetl to the Studio: The Jewish Story of Hollywood, a short documentary narrated by TCM host and author Ben Mankiewicz, which looks at Jewish immigrants and first-generation Jewish Americans who built the Hollywood studio system .

The exhibition was organized by Dara Jaffe, associate curator, with assistance from Gary Dauphin, former associate curator of digital presentations, and Josue L. Lopez, research assistant. Neal Gabler, the author and film critic who wrote An Empire of Their Own: How the Jews Invented Hollywood, served as an advisor. They were the ones who established this system, Jaffe said of the pioneering Jewish filmmakers. They were drawn to this industry because they were limited compared to so many others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/11/movies/academy-museum-jews-hollywood.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos