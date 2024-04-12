Entertainment
What type of cancer did OJ Simpson have?
OJ Simpson has died of cancer at age 76, according to his family.
The former NFL player who was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson died on April 10, 2024.
“On April 10, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the statement read. statement, published Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”
Simpson's death occurred a few months later reports began circulating in February that the athlete was in palliative care and had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. NBC Sports reported at the time that he was undergoing chemotherapy.
On February 9, Simpson shared a video of himself on X debunk rumors. He did not discuss his cancer diagnosis but said he was doing well.
No, I'm not in any hospice. I don't know who announced that, he said, adding that he would be hosting friends for the next Super Bowl in Las Vegas. All is well.
Simpson, a former NFL running back, actor and broadcaster, is best known for his 1995 acquittal in the double murder trial of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. The trial was the subject of the Emmy Award-winning series The People v. OJ Simpson.
What type of cancer did OJ Simpson have?
Simpson's family did not specify what type of cancer he suffered from in their statement confirming his death. However, reports had circulated earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to NBC News.
In May 2023, Simpson shared a video posted on that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, without however specifying what type of cancer it was.
In recent, very recent years, I unfortunately got cancer. So I had to do all the chemotherapy, he said.
I had COVID and cancer at the same time, unfortunately, he added. I finished chemo.
At the time, he said he was now in good health. Looks like I beat him. I am happy.
What you need to know about prostate cancer
Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, according to Mayo Clinic. This happens in the prostate, which is “a small, walnut-shaped gland in men that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm.”
Symptoms include:
- Difficulty urinating
- Decreased force in urine stream
- Blood in urine and semen
- Bone pain
- Erectile dysfunction
- Unexplained weight loss
Prostate cancer is best treated if detected early. It usually grows slowly and stays in the prostate. However, some types are aggressive and spread quickly.
If detected early, prostate cancer is very treatable, very curable, Dr. Abhinav Khanna, a urologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, told NBC News.
THEProstate Cancer Foundationrecommends that black men or men with a family history of cancer get screened starting at age 40. Otherwise, the recommended age to start screening is 45 years old.
Black men may have a higher risk of prostate cancer than other races and are more likely to develop aggressive or advanced prostate cancer. Black men in the United States are also twice as likely to die from prostate cancer as white men. NBC News reported. It's unclear why, but one possible explanation is that black men are less likely to be screened or receive treatment, research shows.
Not all prostate cancers are fatal, but we have seen that black men are at higher risk of dying from prostate cancer, Khanna added.
It is not known what causes prostate cancer, but certain factors increase the risk. In addition to race, being over 50, having a family history of breast or prostate cancer, and being obese can all play a role.
What did OJ Simpson die of?
Simpson died of cancer at age 76 on April 10, 2024, according to his family. They did not specify the type of cancer, but reports from earlier this year indicated he had prostate cancer.
|
