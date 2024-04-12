OASIS BOLLYWOOD CRUISE – Wednesday April 24 – Embarkation on the BOTANIC GARDENS river hub at 7 p.m.

NACH BALIYE EVENTS on OASIS: a luxury cruise in Bollywood!

Winter is coming, so why not join NACH BALIYE EVENTS for a spectacular autumn evening aboard the OASIS cruise on ANZAC EVE for an upbeat evening with all your favorite BOLLYWOOD and BHANGRA tunes. HOLIDAY THE NEXT DAY!!!

If you want to be part of the whos who of the Brisbane Bollywood scene, this is the night for you. Dance the night away as we cruise the Brisbane River Scenic Drive.

Food and drinks available for purchase on board.

This is an 18+ event so you must bring approved photo ID in accordance with QLD liquor licensing.

THE DETAILS / OASIS BOLLYWOOD CRUISE

When: Wednesday April 24

Or: Botanical Gardens River Center

Arrival: 6:45 p.m. (please have your ticket ready)

Boarding: 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Land: 11:30 p.m.

RESERVATION ESSENTIALS

OASIS cruises are events intended for those over 18 years old. Please ensure you have valid photo identification to produce upon request.

All tickets are non-refundable.

General Admission (GA) Tickets:

Food can be purchased from our onboard a la carte menu. Places are limited and based on a first come, first served basis. You can purchase up to 10 tickets online at a time. All GA tickets are available up to 15 minutes before departure unless sold out.

GA tickets allow you to move freely on the ship, subject to tier and capacity restrictions.

VIP TABLE RESERVATIONS

Reserve a private booth and take your OASIS experience to a whole new level, with an exclusive space for you and your guests to enjoy. We have a number of booths and VIP packages available across all three levels of OASIS.

For VIP table package inquiries please email [email protected] or call 07 3171 7800.

GENERAL

We ask all guests to check weather conditions and dress appropriately, including appropriate footwear.

Security reserves the right to refuse entry to any group or guest.

For further information or inquiries please email: [email protected]