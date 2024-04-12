Manoj Bajpayee feels 'lost' at Bollywood parties and only attends to mark his presence





Actor Manoj Bajpayee is not comfortable attending Bollywood parties. Those he goes to only serve to mark his presence. In a recent interview, while promoting his upcoming film, 'Silence 2', Bajpayee said that at these big parties, people are there “just to be seen” and don't make any real connection. Talking to YouTuber Raj Shamani, Bajpayee said, “Be it Bollywood parties or big parties, I feel lost there. I mean, nothing happens (Nothing of my interest happens at such parties). You don't talk to anyone at such parties. You don't connect to anyone. » According to the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star, the reason why people attend such parties is simply wrong. Bajpayee believes people “just want to be seen in the right place,” which is why they go to these parties. “But that's not the case for me. I don't want to be seen in the so-called good place. For me, a party is the place where I can sit with my friends, talk to them, laugh with them them, educate each other, and remember the good old days,” Bajpayee explained. Describing what happens at Bollywood parties, he added: “But at Bollywood parties or at big parties, none of this happens. You meet a person, you hug them and, while hugging them hug, you look ahead at the person you want to hug next. Basically, you're not with anyone there. So you go, make your presence known, and leave. That's what I do. Manoj Bajpayee awaits the release of his 100th film 'Bhaiyya Ji'. The revenge drama is scheduled to release on May 24, 2024. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film is set in 2014 in Sitamandi in Bihar. Published by: Arushi Jain Published on: April 12, 2024

