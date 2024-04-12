Movie Actor Convicted of Redwood City Home Sales Scam





A San Mateo County jury found a Los Angeles actor guilty of scamming a 66-year-old Redwood City woman into selling her home for a third of its market value. Justin Rodgers Hall, 43, owner of Rex Regum LLC, was convicted of 15 counts, including money laundering, filing a false document, perjury, theft from an elder, commercial burglary, attempted grand larceny and robbery, reported the East Bay Times. He was also convicted of several special allegations, including theft over $100,000, theft over $500,000, and sophistication or professionalism in planning. The South Carolina native, who played small roles and appeared as a stuntman in films such as The Incredible Hulk and Hellboy II, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17. He could serve up to 21 years in state prison. Sometimes justice takes time. This one required the perseverance of our prosecutor, San Mateo County Prosecutor Stephen Wagstaffe told the newspaper. This man is an impostor, he deceived people. Hopefully he will now receive the punishment he deserves for defrauding our community. The reverse mortgage scam involved Hall, a Van Nuys resident, and Tonika Miller, a 38-year-old licensed real estate agent based in Studio City in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Weeks before the July 2018 auction of a home owned by a Redwood City woman who hadn't paid her property taxes, Miller, a licensed real estate agent, and Hall took her to Applebees, the prosecutors. They bought him two margaritas and then offered him a $500,000 reverse mortgage, granting him the right to live on the property until his death, prosecutors said. Both would be convicted of convincing the unidentified Redwood City woman in 2018 to sell her home, valued at $1.5 million to $1.7 million, for about a third of that sum. Even after the crooked deal, prosecutors said, Hall and Miller gave the woman only $2,000 in cash, reneged on his promise to let her stay on the property until she died and sold the property to a third party, who then attempted to evict the property. women. Miller pleaded no contest to the charges against her in 2020 and served three years and four months in prison. Hall's trial on the same charges ended in a hung jury, with all but one juror voting to convict, so prosecutors tried again and got a guilty verdict. His lawyer, Charles Smith III, said he plans to appeal the guilty verdict. Smith said the victim did not lose her home, as the entire transaction was canceled and she was never kicked to the curb. A real estate investor who purchased Hall's house was also reimbursed for title insurance. Although Hall did not commit a victimless crime, Smith said both victims were healed and he asked judges to take that into account. Dana Barthélemy Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therealdeal.com/sanfrancisco/2024/04/11/movie-actor-convicted-of-homeselling-scam-in-redwood-city/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos