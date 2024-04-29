Gela Wesh unveils 'futuristic' collection at New York Fashion Week with mix-and-match designs





NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Fashion enthusiasts from around the world are invited to embark on a journey with Gela Wesh's latest collection, “Futuristic”, presented during the prestigious New York Fashion Week. Known for her commitment to sustainability and women's empowerment through her message “wear what you want to wear and be free”, Gela Wesh presents Futuristic, a collection with an emphasis on individuality. Feathers remain a feature of his designs, symbolizing freedom and glamour. The opulent creations graced the red carpets at the Oscars and Golden Globes, cementing the brand's international reputation. What sets 'Futuristic' apart are its adaptability and customization options. Made from feathers, lace and other materials, each piece allows for interchangeable elements like half-skirts and tops, sleeves, collars, and more, promoting sustainable fashion practices and providing styling possibilities infinite. Gela Wesh is also the first designer in the world to pioneer the method of mixing and matching pieces in clothing, providing unparalleled customization and versatility. “The ‘Futuristic’ collection challenges conventional norms, proving that elegance need not be rigid,” says Gela Wesh. “We incorporated 3D printing technology to enhance the feather designs, adding modernity and appeal.” Gela Wesh invites fashion enthusiasts to discover the Futuristic collection, soon available in preview on the brand's official website at www.gela-wesh.com. Join us in reshaping femininity, embracing sustainability and empowering women around the world through distinctive designs. About Gela Wesh Gela Wesh is a luxury fashion brand founded in 2013 by designer and creative director Gela Wesh Sharifi. Its mission is to empower women around the world through unique, meaningful and thoughtfully designed collections. Based in Zurich and New York, the brand aims to reshape femininity and inspire women to embrace their boldness, brilliance and fearlessness. Gela Wesh is also known as the first designer to pioneer the mixing and matching of pieces in clothing, providing unparalleled customization and versatility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktla.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/707225626/gela-wesh-unveils-futuristic-collection-at-new-york-fashion-week-with-mix-and-match-designs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos