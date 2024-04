NEW DELHI, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Versatile actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana was seen gracing the Bulgari B.zero1 Kada Bracelet on monumental occasions, be it the prestigious Indian Republic Parade, the exclusive Bulgari event “A Roman Holi” or an informal meeting with Ed Sheeran. Seamless integration on such important occasions reflects her bold choice and friendly sense of personal style.

Ayushmann Khurrana wears the Bulgari B.zero1 Kada bracelet in Akh Da Taraa



Ayushmann Khurrana adorned Bulgari B.zero1 Kada bracelet in Akh Da Taraa

As the actor begins a new chapter with a global recording deal with Warner Music, the B.zero1 Kada bracelet remains a trusted companion, appearing in her music video “Akh Da Taara”, attracting the attention of audiences around the world. By intertwining his ever-soulful voice with distinctive melodies, Ayushmann bridges a cultural gap, captivating hearts around the world. Deeply connected to the B.zero1 Kada bracelet, the actor has previously spoken about how it has become a symbol of his strength and confidence and keeps him connected to his deep-rooted traditions. The versatility of the B.zero1 Kada bracelet makes it a perfect addition to formal and casual outfits, transitioning seamlessly from everyday to traditional Indian ensembles. This enduring partnership between Bulgari and brand friend Ayushmann Khurrana is a testament to the shared values ​​of innovation, heritage and a bold approach to life. ABOUT BULGARI: Part of the LVMH group, Bulgari was founded in the heart of Rome in 1884. Over the decades, the brand has built a global reputation for magnificent Roman fine jewelry and an icon of Italian living through its exquisite craftsmanship, visionary design and bold color combinations. With a pioneering vision intrinsic to the brand's DNA since its inception, the company's international success has transformed into a global and diversified provider of luxury products and services, ranging from fine jewelry and high-end watches range of accessories and perfumes, and equipped with an extensive network. of boutiques and hotels in the most exclusive shopping areas in the world. As demonstrated by its many philanthropic partnerships, Bulgari believes deeply in innovating the present for a sustainable future through its commitment to social and environmental responsibility and giving back to nature and the community. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2384591/Bulgari_Bracelet.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2384592/Akh_Da_Tara.jpg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/bollywood-star-ayushmann-khurrana-adorns-the-bulgari-bzero1-kada-bracelet-in-latest-music-video-akh-da-taara-302114337.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos