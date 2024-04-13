Bollywood tadka missing in UP during LS poll campaign this time





Politics and the world of glamor have coexisted for a long time and are considered two sides of the same coin. The trick of rallying crowds during elections with the help of film personalities is also old and time-tested, but this time Bollywood's efforts are not visible in the UP elections, so far visible in the first phase of the elections. Political parties have given more importance to figures with political influence than to movie faces. According to poll experts, the elections attracted huge crowds due to campaigning by superstars and television stars popular in the past among the youth. Many candidates only achieve victory thanks to the presence of Bollywood stars. But this time, if we look at the list of star activists of the major parties for the first phase of the electoral campaign, only the names of Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan, linked to the world of cinema, will be visible. Both also became star activists not because of their glamor but because of their political activism. It has been more than 25 years since Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan entered politics. While Hema Malini is contesting from Mathura seat on the BJP ticket, which will be voted on in the second phase, Jaya Bachchan is a member of the SP Rajya Sabha. The BJP did not resort to the help of Bhojpuri stars like Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Yadav Nirahua and Ravi Kishan to woo voters in the first phase of elections. The BJP has given tickets to actress Kangana Ranaut and Bollywood's 'Ram' Arun Govil, they have also been excluded from the list of star campaigners at present. Although Hema Malini was named in the list of star campaigners of the BJP, her focus was only in her constituency of Mathura. Similarly, Jaya Bachchan is fielded in Mainpuri seat, where Dimple Yadav is the SP candidate. Politics has an ancient link with the world of cinema. Late SP leader Amar Singh, who was national general secretary of the SP, had considerable influence in the corridors of Bollywood. He nominated Jaya Prada as MP from UP. Then he asked Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt to campaign for the SP. Amitabh Bachchan also won elections to the Allahabad seat in the 1980s, while Raj Babbar won the Firozabad seat. Bhojpuri cinema star Ravi Kishan is also a BJP MP from Gorakhpur. Jayaprada, who contested elections from Rampur several times, is absent from the electoral scene this time. In the last elections, many stars like film actress Nagma, Chunky Pandey, Govinda, Ameesha Patel, Shamita Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha shone in the election atmosphere of UP for a long time, but this sometimes they are absent. the image.

Several Bollywood stars have tried their luck in UP and particularly in Lucknow. Nafisa Ali, Poonam Sinha, Raj Babbar and Javed Jaffri were among the candidates from Uttar Pradesh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/india/bollywood-tadka-missing-in-up-during-ls-polls-campaigning-this-time-1503289967.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos