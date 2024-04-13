William Shatner on Living Boldly Throughout His Acting Career





William Shatner took a moment to Real time Friday to reflect on his daring life throughout his acting career. THE Star Trek The star, who has hundreds of credits to his name, was asked by host Bill Maher if his outgoing personality was shaped by his character, Captain James T. Kirk, or if the show thought he was already a “bold guy” when he auditioned for the film. legendary role. “As an actor, taking a job…maybe it will be successful, I will do my best,” Shatner explained. “And then, invariably, the numbers are mostly failures and every once in a while something succeeds.” He continued: “The fact that Star Trek became a showbiz phenomenon that lasted, what, 60 years? And there are all these other shows and all these other actors. Who knew? Nobody knew.” In 1966, Captain Kirk was Shatner's breakout role in Hollywood, although the series was canceled after only three seasons. But it ended up gaining cult status in syndication, leading the actor to reprise the beloved role in seven feature films. However, the Boston Legal Department former student has previously been open about going bankrupt after the Star Trek The show was initially canceled by NBC, forcing it to learn to roll with the punches. And after a decades-long career, it's safe to say he's learned a thing or two. So, during his conversation with Maher, he also shared some wise words with the host on how to live life to the fullest, because the future is unpredictable. “[You] I know nothing. You're going to walk out of the studio after the show, you don't know a car won't hit you,” Shatner explained, drawing laughter from the audience as he made his comments. “Or a bus or a big guy saying you've said enough, bang, right on the head. You don't know the future. The future is not announced. Last month, Shatner got candid with The Hollywood Reporter about his “growing realization that whatever plans you have for your life depend on who is driving a car behind you or in front of you.” He added at the time: “You might be thinking, 'I'm going to control.' I'll pick this movie, or go on stage picking bits from your career, thinking you're making a career change. This has absolutely nothing to do with reality. » The other guests present in the last episode of Real time were Piers Morgan and Gillian Tett.

