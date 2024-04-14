Ranbir Kapoors Photo Sporting Long Hair and Bomber Jacket Goes Viral; fans wonder if the look is Rohit Dhawans Ultimate Fighter | Bollywood News





Ranbir Kapoor is widely considered one of the best actors in Bollywood today. While his last film Animal enjoyed record commercial success, the buzz around his next project, The Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari, has already aroused the enthusiasm of his fans. Kapoor's latest appearance, sporting a long hairstyle and bomber jacket, went viral after being shared by a paparazzo photographer on Instagram. This also sparked speculation whether this was his new look for Rohit Dhawan's Ultimate Fighter. While some netizens think the look might be from an ad shoot, Kapoor's loud avatar in the photo has kept fans guessing about his upcoming plans. Although details about Ultimate Fighter remain scarce, fans are excited to see Kapoor sporting a long hairstyle again. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Hikes, Cartwheels, Swims and Jogs During Rigorous Workout; Eagle-eyed fans spot Raha and Alia Bhatt in video. Watch See the post here: Previously, Ranbir had grown his hair long for Sanju, Shamshera and Animal. As for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Ranbir is reportedly deep into the preparations, but the film is yet to go on floors. The latest update of the film reveals that Ranbir will not rely on CGI and VFX for his appearance. According to a report in India Today, Ranbir strives to achieve his desired physique through diet and exercise. Apparently, Sai Pallavi he will be seen playing the leading lady opposite Ranbir in this film; while KGF star Yash is said to be playing Ravana. As of now, it is said that the film might release around Diwali 2025. Another report suggests that Sunny Deol will play the role of Hanuman, while Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Bobby Deol and Vijay. Sethupathi is in talks to play Kumbhakaran and Vibhishan respectively. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Brahmastra Part 2 in the pipeline. He will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and actress Vicky Kaushal. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

