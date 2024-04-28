DA Tetens speaks on Rotary Monday





Table tennis tournament The annual Waco table tennis tournament will be played Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Center, 1115 Columbus Ave. The entry fee is $5 for singles and doubles, due by Wednesday, and the tournament is open to everyone. Tournament rules are based on USATT guidelines. If you have any questions, please email [email protected]. Cinco De Mayo Dance Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle, will host a Cinco De Mayo dance on May 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be a salsa competition and prizes for the most festively dressed people. Donut Dash 4K The Donut Dash 4K and fun run is May 4 at 8 a.m. at Camp Fimfo, 1000 Chickadee Lane. People also read… Registration costs $45 for the 4K and $40 for the fun run. Register at runsignup.com. All proceeds from this event will benefit the nonprofit Greater Waco Sports Commission. The Donut Dash takes place rain or shine. The race director reserves the right to cancel or change the event due to severe weather. As is the case with running/walking events, no refunds will be given for weather cancellations. Registration fees are non-transferable and non-refundable. Sertoma kite festival The 16th annual Heart of Texas Sertoma Kite Festival will take place May 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Field, 3400 Over Flow Road, near Twin Bridges Park. The festival is a family event with live music from 10th Leper, a giveaway with 100 free kites, miniature airplane demonstrations, games, candy drops, glider workshop, hula hoop contests, food, prize wheel and raffle. Entrance and parking are free. Tetens at Rotary McLennan County District Attorney Josh Teterns will speak at a meeting of the Waco Rotary Club on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive. The meetings are free to attend, but lunch costs €15. To RSVP, email [email protected] or call 254-723-7828. Arbo Party Arbo Fest runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Woodways Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. There will be live music, food trucks, a vendor market and family activities. Parking is available in the parking lot of the Arboretum Pavilion, Woodway Family Center and Woodway City Hall. Baylor seniors singing The Baylor Singing Seniors, led by Phillip Sitton, will perform a free concert Sunday at 4 p.m. at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive, and Tuesday at Baylor University's Armstrong Browning Library, 710 Speight Ave., at 3 p.m. The concerts will feature various musical styles, including arrangements by Elaine Hagenberg, Mark Hayes, Joel Raney and John Rutter. Some of the titles include You Raise Me Up, As the Deer, Over the Rainbow, Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Down by the Riverside and Give Me Jesus. The choir is accompanied by Van Chaney on piano, Greg Wallace on trumpet, Jimmy Roberts on percussion, Jamie Espen on flute and a variety of string instruments. Children's theater camp Waco Childrens Theater summer camp registration continues from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM on Sundays at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. This summer's shows are 101 Dalmatians and Mean Girls. For more information, call Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707. Concert Youth Choir The Youth Choir of Central Texas will present its spring concert Friday at St. Albans Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 305 N. 30th St., at 7 p.m. Gemstone, mineral show The 64th annual Waco Gem & Mineral Club Show will take place May 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. There will be more than 20 vendors selling crystals, minerals, fossils and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 7 to 17, and free for children under 7. For more information, contact Tom Campbell at 254-224-7761 or [email protected]. Sale of plants The McLennan County Master Gardeners Plant Sale will take place May 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Westview Village, 501 N. Valley Mills Drive. Volunteer Certified Master Gardeners will be on hand to talk to shoppers about their preferred plants. Shoppers are not allowed to bring pets. Service animals are welcome. There will be an array of annuals, perennials, herbs, roses, Texas natives, succulents, vines and vegetables for sale. Woodway Farmers Market The Woodway Farmers Market is open May 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. It includes an array of vendors, food trucks and live music. Parking is available at the Pavilion at the Arboretum, Woodway City Hall and the Woodway Family Center. The new Waco Trib news app is much better than before, try it now Send printed items to Briefly, PO Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or send an email to [email protected]. Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.

