Manisha Rani poses with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri; clues about her Bollywood debut | News channel





Poses by Manisha Rani with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri; Clues about her Bollywood debut Manisha Rani won season 11 of the celebrity dancing show Jaalak Dikhhla Jaa (JDJ). The young woman from Bihar managed to win the hearts of her fans thanks to her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT2. The actress was seen posing with the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotriwho has been making headlines since his Kashmir Files, among others. Her latest picture with the filmmaker left the audience wondering if Manisha was ready for her Bollywood debut. Manisha poses with Vivek Agnihotri Manisha's journey left a strong impression on the audience. While she started her career as a background dancer, she managed to work hard to achieve the success she has achieved today. Manisha Rani During his passage on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Manisha gave quite a few breathtaking performances. She seemed elated to have received support from filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on her final journey of JDJ 11. Vivek was all praise for Manisha, saying she represents the small-town Indian youth who have the fire in their bellies to make a name for themselves. Manisha Rani poses with filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Sharing the photo on her Instagram, Manisha penned a sweet note. She wrote: “What a humble man! I literally felt embarrassed to sit on the couch in front of such an experienced and talented man… But as loving as he was, he made me sit and stand in front of this click. I am grateful. I am super happy to meet you Mr. @vivekagnihotri. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, well known for his films namely The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files and more, shared his photo with Manisha on his X (formerly Twitter), along with a sweet note. The note read: “Dear @ItsManishaRani , Continue to shine. Keep the smile. Best. Always.” Will Manisha Rani launch into films soon? Currently, the actress is busy with her music videos and content creation. Manisha has often admitted that becoming an actress is her ultimate goal. Talking about filmmaker Vivek, he is one of those filmmakers who have spoken out against nepotism time and again. VIvek is well known for giving respite to strangers. Although Manisha's picture with Vivek Agnihotri shows her deep respect for the filmmaker, it will be interesting to see if she ventures into films with the filmmaker. As soon as the photo of Manisha posing with Vivek was shared online, many fans reacted. One of the users wrote, “New film on the way; happy for Manisha Rani.” Another user commented: “This is just the beginning.” “Thank you so much sir for appreciating @ItsManishaRani,” one user wrote.

