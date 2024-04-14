Entertainment
Behind the scenes of filming Zombie TV show 'Dead City' in Taunton
TAUNTON Silver City or Dead City?
The first is Taunton's common nickname. But for two and a half days last week, two locations in the city were populated with wannabe zombie movie extras, to be exact, as scenes were filmed for the popular TV series The Walking Dead: Dead City.
The original series The Walking Dead ran for 11 years on the AMC network. Scenes filmed in Taunton will be used in the first episode of the second season of the spin-off Dead City.
The exterior scenes were filmed in a back, secluded section of the sprawling, dilapidated Whittenton Mills industrial complex on Whittenton Street.
Interior filming was carried out inside building number 12 of the former Reed and Barton silversmith manufacturing site on West Britannia Street, which is also located in the city's blue-collar neighborhood of Whittenton.
Three parking lots at the latter location were included in the private property rental agreement for a number of film production equipment trucks.
On set in Taunton
In both cases, police officers working paid detail assignments prevented onlookers from getting too close to the film sets.
When it comes out, it will look like one location, said Scott McGinnis, one of two facilities managers at the West Britannia Street location.
It's like a well-oiled machine, he said of the production team, adding that they were great to work with. They are very easy-going.
Unlike the 42-acre Whittenton Mills, the 14.5-acre former Reed and Barton multi-building complex now has a number of businesses as tenants.
McGinnis says none of these tenants were bothered by the filming of the popular post-apocalyptic TV show.
Taunton area on screenThe 25 best films made locally or about southeast Mass. classified
Where else do they shoot?
Taunton is just one Bay State municipality that, between now and July, will be home to dozens of Dead City TV crew members, actors and zombie extras dressed in Civil War costumes.
Other cities and towns mentioned by people associated with the project include Randolph, Lowell, Fitchburg and Chicopee.
Why film in Taunton?
The respective owners of Whittenton Mills and the West Britannia Street industrial and commercial complex received letters of interest in January from Stalwart Productions LLC, part of Randolph-based Stalwart Films.
The letter stated that Stalwart, as part of the Dead City project, was working closely with the Massachusetts Film Office.
This Department of Revenue program was created in 2005 to encourage film and television project companies to work in the Bay State. It offers incentives including production and payroll credits, as well as a sales tax exemption.
Two film production projects which both filmed scenes in Taunton in 2008 took advantage of these incentives.
These include director Martin Scorseses' Shutter Island who recreated the exterior of a German concentration camp near a Whittenton Mills building and Surrogates with Bruce Willis, the latter of whom shot scenes on the grounds of this which was formerly known as Paul A. Dever State School.
“A perfect side job”How much do traffic cops make in Taunton, what they do, who can bid
Great Response Movie Extras Linkedin Article
Jay Pateakos, Taunton's economic development director, said Stalwart Productions contacted his office in February to inquire about the logistics of hiring police and fire personnel.
He says they also had to enlist the cooperation of the Taunton Municipal Lighting Plant to obtain permission to temporarily cut off power to some light poles.
When Pateakos started posting on Linkedin about the process of applying for a job as a film extra, he said the response was hot and heavy.
This is the biggest response we have received. A lot of people like the original series, he said.
The Clarion Hotel being a refuge, the crews had to stay elsewhere
Pateakos noted, however, that because the Clarion Hotel is now fully used by the state to house homeless and migrant families, all members of the film crew who were scouting locations in Taunton weeks before the beginning of filming had to find accommodation outside the city.
“It’s a shame we have a hotel and we can’t use it,” he said.
Taunton sues ClarionTaunton sues hotel used as emergency shelter. here's why
Will Taunton State Hospital be next?
But Pateakos remains optimistic about future professional film projects coming to Silver City. He said there is some interest in future use of the partially vacant Taunton State Hospital on Hodges Avenue.
I hope we come up with solutions so people come back and remember Taunton as a welcoming community for them, he said.
Ribeye Tomahawk and gooey cheesecakeNo time to cook ? Raynham Market has what you need
Whittenton Mills demolition delayed for TV crew
Pateakos says one of the interconnected Whittenton Mills buildings will be demolished next week by Taunton-based G. Lopes Construction.
The large, vacant structure was severely damaged last December by a severe wind and rain storm. The city's building department later ordered it razed after structural engineers deemed it unsafe and a danger to public safety.
Pateakos said the portion of the building in question was originally scheduled to be demolished before filming Dead City, but was delayed by two weeks to accommodate the TV project.
G. Lopes General Manager Joe Tutsch said his company was hired by the city to raze the partially collapsed building. Tutsch said the $300,000 budget would also cover the costs of removing and trucking the asbestos-laden materials.
Owner David Murphy collected $20,000 in 2008 for allowing production company Shutter Island to film at his Whittenton Mills facility for a month.
Murphy said he was paid more than that for the Dead City project, but refused to disclose the amount.
A 14-year-old becomes a zombie extra
Dayshon Miles was one of dozens of zombie extras who were lucky enough to appear in an exterior scene from The Walking Dead: Dead City.
I sent my name and photo three weeks ago, the 14-year-old Norwood resident said. It's because I'm a fan.
His mother, Latasha Miles, said it was her understanding that her son would be paid $120 for his eight-hour shift, which is in line with the state's minimum hourly wage of $15 an hour.
A caterer arrives from California
It was Alan Mork's job to make sure no one working at the Whittenton Mills site went hungry.
Mork, 38, owns GPCatering which offers prepared meals, salads and desserts to film sets, in addition to a breakfast and lunch restaurant called Galero Grill, both in Los Angeles.
We drove four trucks here, he said, referring to his portable kitchens and full-time staff.
Some of his buffet choices included grilled chicken with artichokes and sautéed white fish. Mork said he feeds up to 250 mouths at breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
He and his team, he said, were staying at a hotel in Braintree.
Mork said he will accompany the Dead City production throughout its journey in Massachusetts until it wraps up in July.
Efficiency, along with quality, is essential to getting the job done, he said.
You have to design the menu for speed, Mork said.
|
