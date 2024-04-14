Entertainment
Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Maggie Sajak: Hollywood couples who make age gaps work
It's not uncommon for there to be an age gap in relationships in Hollywood. Here are some celebrity couples with a notable age difference.
Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall 19 years old
Maggie Sajak, 29, and her boyfriend, Ross McCall, 48, were spotted out and about in Los Angeles for the first time recently, confirming their romance.
MAGGIE SAJAK, 29, kisses 48-year-old actor's boyfriend ROSS MCCALL while out in LOS ANGELES
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart 22 years old
Harrison Ford, 81, and Calista Flockhart, 59, have been married since 2010 after dating since 2002 and share their adopted son, Liam.
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh 23 years old
John Stamos, 60, and Caitlin McHugh, 37, married and welcomed their child, Billy, in 2018.
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming 23 years old
Bruce Willis, 69, and his wife, Emma Heming, 45, married in 2009 and share two daughters, Evelyn and Mabel. She continues to support him after his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.
BRUCE WILLIS' WIFE ADMITS SHE'S 'NO GOOD' AS ACTOR FIGHTS DEMENTIA
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin 23 years old
Sylvester Stallone, 77, and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, 55, have been married since 1997 and share three daughters: Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet. Despite a brief separation in 2022, the couple reconciled and have been going well since.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson 23 years old
Aaron Tayor-Johnson, 33, met his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 55, when he was just a teenager and she was in her 40s, then married in 2012 and welcomed two daughters : Wylda Rae, 13, and Romy Hero, 12.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones 25 years
Michael Douglas, 79, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, have been married since 2000 and have two children together: Dylan and Carys.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin 26 years old
Alec Baldwin, 66, and Hilaria Baldwin, 40, have been married for almost 12 years and share seven children together: Carmen, Maria, Ilaria, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo.
ALEC BALDWIN DOUBLE UP ON HIS DEFENDANT WIFE HILARIA AMID CULTURAL APPROPRIATION SCANDAL
Hayley Roberts and David Hasselhoff 27 years old
David Hasselhoff, 71, and his wife, Hayley Roberts, 44, have been married for almost six years and tied the knot in July 2018.
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata 31 years old
Nicolas Cage, 60, and Riko Shibata, 29, have been married for three years and share their daughter August, born in September 2022.
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva 33 years old
Richard Gere, 74, and Alejandra Silva, 41, married in 2018 after four years of dating. They share two children, their eldest son Alexander and a younger son whose name has not yet been released.
David Foster and Katherine McPhee 34 years old
David Foster, 74, and Katherine McPhee, 40, got engaged in 2018 and married a year later, in June 2019, following McPhee's breakup with Elyes Gabel and Foster's split from with Yolanda Hadid. They have one child together, son Rennie.
DAVID FOSTER AND KATHERINE MCPHEE HAVE A MARRIAGE WITHOUT “HARD AND FAST RULES”
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen 35 years old
Robert De Niro, 80, and Tiffany Chen, 45, met on the set of “The Intern” in 2015 but didn't begin their relationship until 2021. They welcomed their daughter, Gia, in April 2023 .
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross 35 years
Mel Gibson, 68, and Rosalind Ross, 33, began dating in 2014, reportedly after Ross wrote a script for the star's production company.
Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston 39 years old
Steven Tyler, 76, and Aimee Preston, 37, first met in 2012, when Preston was the rock star's assistant. They were first revealed as a couple in 2016 at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party and have been together ever since.
Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie 39 years old
Dennis Quaid, 70, and Laura Savoie, 31, met in 2019 at a work event and eloped a year later in June 2020.
Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell 39 years old
“Star Trek” star Patrick Stewart, 83, and his wife, Sunny Ozell, 45, began dating in 2008, eventually tying the knot in September 2013, with actor Ian McKellan officiating.
'STAR TREK' STAR PATRICK STEWART RECALLS VIOLENT CHILDHOOD WITH BRITISH ARMY FATHER
Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal 40 years old
Actor Dolph Lundgren, 66, and his personal trainer wife Emma Krokdal, 26, announced their engagement in June 2020 and married in July 2023.
Cher and Alexander Edwards 40 years
Cher, 77, and her boyfriend, musician Alexander Edwards, 38, began their relationship in November 2022, when they were spotted holding hands.
Mick Jagger and Mélanie Hamrick 43 years old
Mick Jagger, 80, and his partner Melanie Hamrick, 37, have been together since 2014 after meeting at a concert in Tokyo. Together they share a son, Deveraux “Devi”.
Arlene Silver and Dick Van Dyke 46 years old
Arlene Silver, 54, and legendary actor Dick Van Dyke, 98, first met at the SAG Awards in 2006. After hitting it off, Van Dyke went on to hire the makeup artist for other projects , and the couple finally married in 2012.
Don McLean and Paris Dylan 49 years old
Musician Don McLean, 78, and his girlfriend, Paris Dylan, 29, confirmed their relationship in 2018, when Dylan posted a birthday tribute to McLean on Instagram.
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah 54 years old
Oscar winner Al Pacino, 83, and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 30, have been dating since April 2022. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Roman, in June 2023.
