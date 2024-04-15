Viola Davis reveals how George Clooney's generosity changed her mind about Hollywood





Viola Davis and George Clooney were co-stars in “Solaris” and other films Viola Davis appreciates George Clooney's generosity for hosting her at his Italian mansion for her honeymoon with Julius Tennon in 2003. George offered his Lake Como villa for his Solaris co-stars' honeymoon. Davis remembers being surprised by his generosity, after being convinced that everyone in Hollywood was fake. When the Oceans Eleven The star offered his villa, Davis accepted the offer. She said People, I actually called him and said, “So when can we come?” When the duo arrived at the villa, George gave them a warm welcome. “That was the first time I remember thinking that this was redefining the way I saw Hollywood,” she recalls. I always thought: everyone is fake. No one really means it when they're nice to you. It's like the first time someone blew the lid out of generosity. Julius and I still talk about it,” she added. She detailed her experience saying: The entire villa is surrounded by the Swiss Alps and water. So it sounds like the best vacation you could imagine, but also at home. And I think that's the atmosphere he created. We were the only guests in the villa, she said and revealed that she had chosen her room herself. Of course, I said, let me look at each one, she said smiling. And I chose the biggest room. She added: We ate four or five course meals. I remember at one point Julius was looking at me and his eyes were watery, my eyes were watery and we looked at each other for a very long time. I remember Julius saying, “Can you believe his heart?” » George Clooney and Viola Davis also worked together on Out of sight And Syrian.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/539156-viola-davis-reveals-how-george-clooneys-generosity-changed-her-mind-about-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

