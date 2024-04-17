Get Fit With Bollywood: Top Celebrities To Follow For Workout Inspiration In 2024





Health is the most important aspect of our life. There is nothing more important than staying healthy. However, in this fast-paced world, it is difficult to balance health and work. But we also have social media that posts things every day to motivate us. While Bollywood celebrities inspire us in many ways, here are the celebrities you can follow to get motivated when it comes to fitness.

Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty is known for her toned body and is a living example of grace and fitness. She religiously follows a workout routine in which yoga constitutes the major part of it. She practices yoga and eats a healthy diet to keep her body and mind in shape. She also runs her fitness YouTube channel where she makes videos of her exercises and yoga. You can also follow her Instagram account where she posts several exercise videos and subscribe to her YouTube channel to learn from her.

Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh is a powerhouse which is only possible because of his physically and mentally fit body. He does rigorous exercises and follows training that keeps him fit. You can follow it to motivate yourself when it comes to fitness.

Hrithik Roshan Hrithik Roshan's fitness regime includes both rigorous exercises and a controlled diet. He follows a proper exercise routine to keep his body fit and active. If you're obsessed with the action scenes he does, you can also follow him for fitness motivation. Don't miss: From Plate to Gut: Expert Advice for Optimal Digestion and Overall Health

Katrina Kaif Undoubtedly, Katrina Kaif is one of the fittest actresses in the Bollywood industry. She follows a strict diet with constant monitoring of her sugar intake and follows an exercise routine to keep her body toned. She also shares the workout routine on her Instagram. You can follow it to learn and stay fit. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt once possessed a chubby body, but the way she transformed her body is miraculous. Alia Bhatt is now known for her excellent fitness and toned body. She adheres to an exercise routine, healthy diet and yoga to stay fit and fabulous for all her roles. Follow these Bollywood celebrities to motivate yourself to get fit. Don't Miss: Dalljiet Kaur's Weight Loss Journey Is Truly Motivating: Here's A Fitness And Diet Plan Inspired By Her Herzindagi.com is the gender and lifestyle vertical of Jagran New Media, catering to women of all ages, helping them stay updated, fashionable and conscious. To improve our performance and better understand the interests of our readers, we created this survey. This will take 2 minutes of your time, help us with this link. Image Courtsey: Instagram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.herzindagi.com/fitness/bollywood-celebs-you-can-follow-in-2024-for-fitness-motivation-article-277354

