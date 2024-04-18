Hollywood star mentors BPS students in academic talent search program





BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) A Buffalo native is giving back to the community by mentoring Buffalo Public Schools students with his Hollywood skills. Many middle school students are inspired by learning about Hollywood star Addison Henderson, a Buffalo native who dedicates his time to giving back to his community. But I'm also an educator, I like to give back and I like to teach people because when I was young and growing up, I had people that touched me and were able to bring me here to this moment, Addison said. This is all happening thanks to the Canisius University Academic Talent Search Program. Fifth graders Shamiya Williams and Imani Hunter are among them. The most important thing we learn for me is that if something is difficult, you keep doing it because it will make you better, Shamiya says. It allows me to do something because when I come home, I'm just on the phone, says Imani. And they get Addison's mentorship for free. I know a lot of times you grow up in disadvantaged communities and it's hard enough, running towards the hard thing is probably the furthest thing from their minds, he says. But I want them to run towards that so that they can now evolve into the human beings that they want to be. The other primary goal of this program is to provide support services to BPS students in grades 5-12. The mentoring aspect of the program is very important in connecting students with people they can relate to, says Elizabeth Caffee, director of Canisius University's Academic Talent Search Program. So bringing back people born and raised here was a perfect opportunity. And it helps these students in public speaking. Articulate what they want to say, express themselves, and it's never too early to start, Elizabeth says. Addison has this advice for parents. Any after-school program, academic talent search, anything you can get your kids involved in, do it, he said. Click on here if you would like to enroll your student in the Canisius University Academic Talent Search Program.

