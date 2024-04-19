Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Actors Vijay, Vikram and Suriya cast their votes in Chennai

P.Polling began in Tamil Nadu's 39 Lok Sabha seats on April 19 in the first phase of the 2024 general elections, as the BJP's ambition to emerge as a force challenging the Dravidian parties in the state will be put to the test.

Several actors from Tamil Nadus film fraternity cast their votes in Chennai at the city's polling stations.

Actor Vijay caused a frenzy as his fans mobbed him when he arrived at his polling station to cast his vote at Vels International Preschool in Neelankarai.

Read also: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Ajith Kumar voted in Chennai

Vijay recently announced his foray into politics and named his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam., add that his party would contest the 2026 National Assembly elections. He also said that he would fully involve himself in politics once his film commitments were over.

At the cinema, the stars next release GOAT (Greatest of all time) has set a release date of September 5, 2024 on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi. His last release was the hit action drama Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Other stars like Vikram, Suriya, Karthi, Trisha, Raghava Lawrence, Andrea Jeremiah, Gautham Karthik, Sneha, Prasanna, Bharat and director Vetrimaaran were also seen voting at their respective centers.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 1 Live Voting Update

Earlier today, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush were among the first celebrities spotted performing their duty and urging fans to do the same. More Kollywood actors are expected at polling stations in the city to cast their votes on Friday.

Photo: Special Arrangement Actor Vijay, who announced his entry into politics with a party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, arrives at a polling station in Neelankarai, Chennai, to cast his vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actor Vikram arrives to cast his vote at a polling station in Chennai, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actor Sivakumar and his sons and actors Karthi and Suriya arrive at a polling station in Chennai to vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actor brothers Karthi and Suriya show their fingers marked with indelible ink after voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actress Trisha shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actor Vishal shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actor and music composer GV Prakash Kumar shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actor Bharat shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actor Gautham Karthik shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actor couple Sneha and Prasanna show their fingers marked with indelible ink after voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Director Lingusamy shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actress Andrea Jeremiah shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Director Ameer Sultan shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actor-director Parthiban Radhakrishnan shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actor Nakkhul and his Sruti show their fingers marked with indelible ink after voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai, Friday, April 19, 2024.

Actor Janani shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station, Friday, April 19, 2024.