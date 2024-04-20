Imran Khan breaks silence on why he left Bollywood and says it was some kind of problem

Imran Khan, who rose to fame with his debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, has been away from the screens for a long time. He was last seen in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut. However, the romantic drama did not do well and since then the actor has not acted in any films. Well, recently, in a conversation with Film Companion, Imran Khan spoke about the same. He accepted that Katti Batti played a role in his decision.

As mentioned by The Indian Express, he told Film Companion that in the film industry, there is an entire ecosystem around actors, including publicity, public relations and management. Everyone in this environment tends to focus only on the monetary aspects, how much one makes from films, endorsements, appearances, and even minor events like inauguration ceremonies. He said that over time, this monetary perspective becomes the primary measure of success. Although he was part of this environment, he realized that his love for cinema was not motivated by money.

When asked if Katti Batti's failure triggered his resignation, the actor replied: Yes. At that point, I didn't look at it that way and I never said, “Okay, that day I'm done, I quit.” It was sort of a process where a week became a month, a month became three and became a year, and a year became two where I said, “Okay, I'm not going to do this because my heart doesn't feel like it.” is not there.

Imran's performance in the critically acclaimed Hindi black comedy, Delhi Belly was loved by everyone. The same year, he was seen in the film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan with Ali Zafar and Katrina Kaif. The film was a box office success. It was written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Last year, Imran mentioned that heEastread scripts. Instant Bollywood quoted Imran Khan as saying, “I don’t have a clear answer, but I read scripts and get creative.conversationwith filmmakers. So, hopefully, next year.

Recently, news came that Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington have reportedly rented an apartment together from filmmaker Karan Johar.