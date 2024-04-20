“Do we live in Pakistan? »: Actor Harshika Poonacha attacked by mob for speaking in Kannada in Bangalore | Watch

Connect with us

Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha shared a shocking video, showing her family being attacked by a mob in Bengaluru's Frazer town for speaking in Kannada.

Poonacha shared a post on social media, sharing details of the incident. The Kannada actress wrote that a few days ago, she went out for a casual dinner at a restaurant on Mosque Road in Pulikeshi Nagar in Frazer town with her family.

Suddenly, two men appeared near the driver's seat window of their car and began arguing that the vehicle was very big and could hit them if it moved suddenly.

“My husband ignored him saying 'innu move maadilwalla side bidi' (we didn't move at all, please move away now). He moved the vehicle a bit, and at that At that point, these two men started abusing him and my family in their language saying that these Kannada people should be taught a lesson, and they even tried to punch him in the face,” she wrote.

Around 20-30 people gathered around her car and also tried to snatch Bhuvann Ponnannaa's gold chain from her.

“My husband realized this in time, quickly saved it and gave it to me,” Harshika Poonacha wrote.

“These guys had a problem that we were talking about in Kannada. They were like you come to our area and stop talking in the languages ​​you want. Yeah, local Kannada wala hey” (these guys are local Kannada) . It agitated them more when my husband and I spoke only in Kannada. They said to keep your “Kannada style” to yourself. Most of them spoke Hindi, Urdu and a few in broken Kannada,” the actress added.

Afterwards, the family called the police and the crowd disappeared.

Poonacha said the incident put her off going out in the town where she grew up.

The actress asked, “Are we living in PAKISTAN or AFGHANISTAN?? Is it wrong to use my language, Kannada, and be abused for it in my own city??? How bad are we truly safe in our own city?”

The actress urged Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and the Karnataka State Police Department to look into the matter and take appropriate action.

Published: April 20, 2024, 08:26 IST

