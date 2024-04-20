



Hilary Swank reflected on her role in Boys don't cry two decades ago, saying a shift in consciousness meant she wouldn't take the role today. Swank won his first Oscar for playing real-life transgender man Brandon Teena, murdered in a hate crime, in the 2000 film. She said London weather newspaper: “Now in most places it is accepted to be a trans person. [But] At that time, people didn't even come out as gay and lesbian, it was a career killer or whatever. They weren't ready to tell their family, or maybe they weren't even ready to tell themselves. We live in such different times – I feel like it would be a great opportunity for a trans actor to play this role. Swank added: “But I also feel like actors are actors. We're supposed to play different people and I would like to hope that trans people get the opportunity to play non-trans people as well. And she remains happy that the film, which also saw Angelina Jolie win the Oscar for best supporting actress, helped improve public understanding of the challenges of trans people: “It was a springboard to start a conversation that was necessary, and we need this conversation to continue until everyone is living a safe life. Eddie Redmayne, who played real-life transgender artist Lili Elbe in the film The Danish girlhas since said he would not take the role if it were offered today. Swank won a second Oscar for his starring role in the 2004 film. Million dollar baby. She has made relatively few on-screen appearances in recent years and says The temperature she continues to choose her roles carefully: “I love these transformative roles, the collaborative process of getting to that point, whether it's with the hair and makeup artists or a trainer, or whether it's just putting yourself in someone else's shoes who is so different from me physically. It allows me to see the world in different ways. I would be up for a role like that again, but they are so rare.

