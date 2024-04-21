Entertainment
Taylor Swift's song from the Department of Tortured Poets is no surprise to Matty Healy, aunt reveals
Many fans are already guessing that several songs from Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, are about her brief romance with Matty Healy; in particular the song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. Now his aunt Debbie Dedes said The daily mail that the new song does not surprise him, and that he is rather happy with his new relationship with model Gabbriette Bechtel. (Also read: Taylor Swift won't write albums about romance with Matty Healy, source claims: It was a summer affair)
What Matty Healy's Aunt Said
Debbie Dedes said: “Nothing surprises him anymore. He won't be surprised by the song. He and she know what happened. As his nephew, we know a little more about what happened than what the press has said. He's very happy in his new relationship, so I'm sure he'll focus on that.
Matty is currently dating model Gabbriette Bechtel. The two were first photographed together last year in September when they were seen holding hands and kissing. This was Matty's first relationship after his brief romance with Taylor. The two dated for less than two months in 2023, between May and June.
Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. I wonder what's wrong with her? Read our special story, a look at all things Swift
More details
Meanwhile, Taylor surprised fans two hours before the new album's release by saying that her new album is supposed to be a double album. The second volume is called The Anthology. It's a surprise at 2 a.m.: The Tortured Poets Department is a DOUBLE secret album. I've written so much tortured poetry over the last 2 years and I wanted to share it all with you, so here is the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 additional songs. And now the story is no longer mine, it’s all yours,” she wrote in a new Instagram post.
The album, released on April 19, now includes 31 tracks. It has already become the first in Spotify history to exceed 200 and 300 million streams in a single day. In doing so, it broke the all-time record for the most streamed album in a single day.
