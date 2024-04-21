15 injured, 1 seriously in tram accident at Universal Studios





More than a dozen people were injured in a streetcar crash at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday evening. Authorities responded to the theme park around 9:13 p.m. according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Emergency crews found 15 people injured at the scene after a crash involving a studio tour tram. Most were found with minor injuries, while at least one person was seriously injured, authorities said. They were all transported to a local hospital for treatment. It is not clear what caused the tram collision or whether other vehicles were involved. The studio visit remains one of the most popular theme park attractions, taking riders on a one-hour, behind-the-scenes tour of some of the most iconic film sets in Hollywood history. UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – FEBRUARY 12: The studio tram enters King Kong 360 3-D at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City on Monday, February 12, 2018. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – FEBRUARY 12: The studio tram tour passes an old tram as it enters King Kong 360 3-D at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City on Monday, February 12, 2018. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/ Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – FEBRUARY 12: The studio tram rolls into Fast & Furious – Supercharged! at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City on Monday, February 12, 2018. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – MAY 25, 2023 – Visitors enter the set or Jupiter's Claim of the film “Nope” during the Universal Studios trolley tour on May 25, 2023. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Universal Studios Hollywood re-releases the iconic Glamor Trams as the world-famous Studio Tour celebrates 60 years with new nostalgic enhancements, including a unique tram ride and on-set moment, a reimagined earthquake attraction, the return of the Runaway Train and a colossal T. rex dinosaur encounter from Jurassic World from April 26 to August 11, 2024. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – FEBRUARY 12: The Studio Tour Trolley passes through the set of the TV show The Good Place at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City on Monday, February 12, 2018. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/ Orange County Register via Getty Images)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – JUNE 02: Television personality Jimmy Fallon (right, waving) hosts “Tram-tastic” day at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 2, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – FEBRUARY 12: The studio trolley tour passes the world's largest blue screen at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City on Monday, February 12, 2018. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Studio Tour Glamor Tram on the Universal backlot. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – FEBRUARY 12: The Studios Trolley Tour visits Bruce the Shark from Jaws at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City on Monday, February 12, 2018. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Pictures)

Actor Jimmy Fallon performs the new Universal Studio Tour theme song at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 2, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) Throughout the tour, guests experience several interactive elements, including animatronics, 3D movements, sound stages with special effects, and much more. The studio visit celebrates its 60th anniversary this year after its debut in 1964. A Universal Studios spokesperson provided a statement to KTLA saying: “There was a tram incident at the theme park this evening that resulted in several minor injuries, confirmed by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the incident. 'accident.” California Highway Patrol officials will conduct the investigation.



